Subscribe
Previous / AI replays, and more Augmented Reality: What’s new for F1’s TV coverage in 2023 Next / Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton did not have to request permission from the FIA to wear a rainbow design on his helmet at Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix, Motorsport.com understands.

Adam Cooper
By:
FIA has no issue with Hamilton rainbow helmet at F1 Bahrain GP
Listen to this article

This weekend’s race is the first since the controversial clampdown on the making of political statements that was announced by the FIA during the winter.

It was later clarified that drivers are allowed to say what they want in interviews and press conference and the ban related to formal events such as the grid ceremony and podium.

Given the sensitivity over LGBTQ matters in the Middle East, Hamilton’s decision to run a rainbow design in Bahrain has attracted a lot of interest.

However, the FIA, which has its own diversity programme, supports the rainbow logo. It would only take a closer look at such a matter if it was raised by another stakeholder, such as a race promoter.

Asked by Motorsport.com about Hamilton’s design, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that he liked it.

Speaking on Friday before he revealed the helmet, Hamilton acknowledged that he had had some concerns about the FIA's winter announcement.

He said: “Of course, when you read that in the news it tells me that we are in the wrong direction, it's counter to what I've been trying to do with the team, for example, what I've been trying to do in conversations with stakeholders within our sport.

“But I expect pushback, there are still individuals that don't either understand or believe the importance of having an inclusive environment. And I think my job and our job is to continue to highlight that, the positives of what that can have, and the importance of it.

“And it might sound like a broken record. But that's what I'm to keep on doing, it's a fight that I'm going to keep on having.

“I'm really happy that Mission 44 [his initiative which has aims including improving diversity in F1 and the wider motorsport world] is working flat out, and I'm working with the team on this diversity, now working with all the teams involved.”

Hamilton also acknowledged Domenicali, who has made it clear that F1 does not want to gag drivers who want to promote messages.

“Stefano is I think a really great leader and very family-orientated and very much understanding,” said the seven-time world champion.

“He's already come out and kind of gone against what has been said. So we'll continue to work together to the right direction.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

AI replays, and more Augmented Reality: What’s new for F1’s TV coverage in 2023

Imola earmarked for first F1 qualifying experiment
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton didn’t expect to make Bahrain Q3 after Mercedes F1 struggles

Hamilton didn’t expect to make Bahrain Q3 after Mercedes F1 struggles

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton didn't expect Q3 appearance Hamilton didn’t expect to make Bahrain Q3 after Mercedes F1 struggles

Aston Martin hit "aggressive" development targets for 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin hit "aggressive" development targets for 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin hit "aggressive" development targets for 2023 F1 car Aston Martin hit "aggressive" development targets for 2023 F1 car

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: F1 retirement talk from Button and Hill not "helpful”

Hamilton: F1 retirement talk from Button and Hill not "helpful”

Formula 1

Hamilton counters retirement talks Hamilton: F1 retirement talk from Button and Hill not "helpful”

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Hamilton: F1 tyre blanket ban "dangerous" and "pointless"

Hamilton: F1 tyre blanket ban "dangerous" and "pointless"

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Tyre blanket ban is "dangerous" Hamilton: F1 tyre blanket ban "dangerous" and "pointless"

Latest news

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

NAS NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.