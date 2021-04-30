Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon Next / Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

By:

Callum Ilott found helmet buffeting at high speed “a bit uncomfortable” and “wobbly” during Formula 1 practice at Portimao, but felt “very happy” with his debut for Alfa Romeo.

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

Last year's F2 runner-up Ilott was announced as Alfa Romeo’s second reserve driver earlier this week ahead of his grand prix weekend debut in opening practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Taking over from Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari youngster Ilott completed 21 laps and finished the session 17th overall, lapping four-tenths of a second off Kimi Raikkonen in the sister C41 car.

An onboard video of Ilott’s fastest lap from FP1 showed his helmet bobbing around at the end of the straights.

 

Reigning F3 champion Oscar Piastri tweeted Ilott asking “what’s going on with your head on the straights there chief?”, to which Ilott replied: “Just a tad windy mate.”

Ilott explained after the session that the helmet buffeting did prove to be a bit uncomfortable at times, and put it down to his positioning in the car.

“It was a little bit on the wobbly side, it reminded me of the Churchill’s bulldog!” Ilott said.

“I think it’s quite hard to get the balance, and the helmet is used a lot to redirect the air, and maybe with the position of me, it’s a bit different to Antonio.

“It was only really at top speed where it was doing it. It was a bit uncomfortable, but we’ll make some changes for next time maybe.”

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his session, Ilott said that the low grip conditions “caught us out a little bit” in the early part of the session, but he was able to get up to speed and felt happy with how his programme went.

“Once I was up to speed a bit with the tyres and getting used to it, I think I finished the run on the hards one-tenth off of Kimi, which was not bad at the time,” Ilott said.

“Then we went to the softs, and I completely got caught out in the beginning by how much grip and also getting the tyres in. So yeah, I struggled a bit then. But then we came in, rebalanced, and I think with the tyre mileage I had, I didn’t do a bad time.

“Overall I was building the consistency, and was very happy with the session. I got through all the run plan that we needed to, and discovered the limitations that we had as a team and as a driver as well.

“So overall, lots learned from my side, I think lots learned from the team. So yeah, big thanks to Alfa Romeo for giving me the opportunity.”

Read Also:

Asked if there will be future opportunities to drive in F1 practice this year, Ilott said: “I don’t know, it’s up to them.

“Hopefully soon, but I think we’ll have to discuss a bit more and see what happens. It was good to get in early in the year, and hopefully there’ll be opportunities in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

Previous article

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

Next article

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

4h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

3h
3
Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

2h
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

13min
5
Formula 1

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

1h
Latest news
Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

7m
Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

13m
Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

17m
Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut
Formula 1

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

1h
Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon
Formula 1

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

1h
Latest videos
Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap! 03:26
Formula 1
1h

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap!

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
10h

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
19h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
20h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments 05:17
Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gifts Toyota first Hypercar pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gifts Toyota first Hypercar pole

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms

Latest news

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott explains ‘wobbly’ helmet buffeting during F1 practice debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.