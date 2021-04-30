Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

By:

Esteban Ocon believes Alpine is in "a position to fight" at the front of the Formula 1 midfield after a strong performance in Friday's practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

Alpine struggled to compete with midfield leaders McLaren, Ferrari and AlphaTauri through the first two race weekends of the year, scoring just three points across both Bahrain and Imola.

But the French team appeared to make a big step forward on Friday in Portugal as Fernando Alonso and Ocon finished fifth and sixth in second practice at Portimao.

The performance gave Alpine hope that it would be able to take the fight to the midfield front-runners after failing to do so in the opening two race weekends.

"I think it will be close tomorrow, it will be a tough battle with everybody, looking at how close the times are," Ocon said.

"This track is still a challenge for everybody. The grip has improved compared to last year, but it's still quite tricky out there. It's moving quite a lot. It will be a fight. It was good enough for today, but tomorrow will be tight.

"For sure, for sure. It leaves us optimistic. Fernando is very quick as well, so there's all the reasons we can be very happy about today, and we are in a position to fight tomorrow."

Read Also:

Alpine has brought updated parts to both Imola and Portimao in a bid to find more performance, with Ocon reporting positive progress in the team's understanding of the A521 car.

"For sure we are working towards improving the car, understanding and as I said, extract the maximum out of the platform," Ocon said.

"We are finding little bits here and there constantly, which is very positive. But yeah, we need to do that tomorrow. It's only FP2."

Alonso said that the team did not feel much need to make big changes to the set-up of the car through the day, with the baseline being comfortable to work from.

But the Spaniard was uncertain that the pecking order would change too much compared to the last two races.

"Obviously it's only Friday as you said, but we were comfortable from the lap one, and we didn't touch much with the set-up because everything felt reasonably OK," Alonso said.

"We have to wait and see tomorrow. I think the positions will not be too different compared to Imola or Bahrain.

"I don't think there is any big changes in the order. I think it's just a different Friday, different approach maybe comparing teams, but yeah, let's see, fingers crossed we can keep this pace tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

Previous article

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

2h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

2h
3
Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

56min
4
WEC

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gifts Toyota first Hypercar pole

28min
5
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

9h
Latest news
Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon
Formula 1

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

16m
Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

56m
Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

1h
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

1h
Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

2h
Latest videos
Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
9h

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
18h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
18h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments 05:17
Formula 1
23h

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments

F1: Turkey replaces Canada 00:54
Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

F1: Turkey replaces Canada

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Alpine
Spa WEC: Alpine edges Toyota in second practice Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: Alpine edges Toyota in second practice

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gifts Toyota first Hypercar pole
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gifts Toyota first Hypercar pole

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Latest news

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.