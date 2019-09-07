Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

F1 driver summons begin as Hulkenberg blames 0.5s tow

shares
comments
F1 driver summons begin as Hulkenberg blames 0.5s tow
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 7, 2019, 5:10 PM

Nico Hulkenberg said that a massive 0.5 second slipstream boost was to blame for the qualifying farce at Monza, as the FIA began summoning a number of drivers over what happened.

The final minutes of Q3 for the Italian Grand Prix descended into a fiasco as nine drivers all tried to back off to avoid being at the head of a train of cars.

But in going slowly they managed to time themselves out and most failed to get across the line to start a final Q3 lap – with only Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc getting a second attempt in.

The FIA has begun an investigation in to what happened, and is expected to call a number of drivers to judge if they breached the rules by driving unnecessarily slowly.

So far, Renault's Hulkenberg has been called up for running off track at the first chicane and then driving unnecessarily slowly, with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll also requested to attend as part of that investigation.

Read Also:

Regarding what happened at the first chicane, the stewards accepted his excuse that he had been so focused on what was going on behind him that he misjudged braking for the first corner and missed his braking point.

"I was watching my mirrors too much," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com about what happened.

While the investigation in to the slow driving continues, Hulkenberg said that drivers had no choice but to behave that way because of the big benefit of the tow.

"I think it's up to half a second," he said. "It's significant laptime.

Speaking about the moment when he drove slowly on the run to the second chicane, Hulkenberg said: "Yeah, we were all going slow at that point until everybody realised there's no time to go slow and it was all a bit tricky, a bit critical.

"It's just that the tow effect here is massive with the wake of the cars and nobody wants to be the first guy cutting through the air and that's the result of that, the side effect.

"I think Monza is probably the worst place for it but now going forward I don't expect it to be that extreme any more."

It is unclear how many drivers will be called up by the stewards as part of their investigation in to what happened in qualifying, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested all nine drivers should be spoken to.

"I just had a text message exchange with [sporting director] Ron Meadows whether there was any news, and he said no, not yet," explained Wolff. "But if I were them, I would call them all."

Next article
Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Previous article

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Next article

Perez to fit older-spec Mercedes engine after failure

Perez to fit older-spec Mercedes engine after failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
12:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
16:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
13:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
16:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
16:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 driver summons begin as Hulkenberg blames 0.5s tow

1h
2
Formula 1

Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation

3
Formula 1

Honda explains Verstappen's power loss in Q1

2h
4
Formula 1

Vettel given "benefit of doubt" over track limits in Q3

6m
5
Formula 1

"Not happy" Vettel says Ferrari didn't follow its Q3 plan

2h

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Vettel given "benefit of doubt" over track limits in Q3
F1

Vettel given "benefit of doubt" over track limits in Q3

Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change
F1

Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change

Perez to fit older-spec Mercedes engine after failure
F1

Perez to fit older-spec Mercedes engine after failure

F1 driver summons begin as Hulkenberg blames 0.5s tow
F1

F1 driver summons begin as Hulkenberg blames 0.5s tow

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.