Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles
Formula 1 News

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

By:

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says that Sergio Perez's confidence has been boosted by a set-up that is better suited to his driving style.

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

The Mexican has struggled for most of the season to match the pace of his teammate Max Verstappen, outqualifying him just once across 2021.

Although Perez scored his first victory for the team in Baku in June, he endured a difficult run of six races between the British and Russian grands prix - in which he scored just 16 points.

During that run, he endured the misfortune of becoming a victim of the first corner crash in Hungary, and by a pitlane start after a power unit change in the Netherlands.

Perez has bounced back recently, taking third places in both Turkey and the US.

At Austin, he enjoyed one of his strongest qualifying performances of the season, starting third just two tenths off Verstappen's pole time.

Horner said that the timing was crucial, giving the team a rejuvenated Perez to support Verstappen's championship challenge as well as the team's quest for the constructors' title.

"I think it's confidence," said Horner after the COTA event.

"It's been coming for the last few races. Monza he was strong, Sochi he was strong, he should have been on the podium at both of those races.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"He had a strong Istanbul, and he has been on the pace all the way through this weekend. So I think it's just confidence. We need him delivering at this time of year. It's a great result for him today.

"I think we're managing to find a set-up that works for him. And managing to optimise the car around his style a little more.

"There are some important races coming up, so we need doing what he did today.

"He was unlucky not to get the pole yesterday. And so it's been been great progress for him."

Perez is optimistic about his prospects for his upcoming home race in Mexico City, a circuit at which he has never finished higher than seventh since the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez race was reinstated to the calendar in 2015.

"I think we have a good package. We will be strong over there," Perez said.

"Typically, Red Bull has been extremely strong in Mexico, so I look forward to it massively and I really hope that we can keep going on the podium again."

shares
comments
Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles
Previous article

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines" United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines"

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in title run-in United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in title run-in

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
3 h
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.