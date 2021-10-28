Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Next / Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon are hopeful their Alpine Formula 1 team "can find some answers" about why it was struggling so much in the United States Grand Prix.

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles

Both drivers retired from Austin's race after issues with the rear of their respective cars, but even before that point it soon became a race to forget.

Ocon sustained front wing damage on Lap 1 after contact with Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and lacked the pace to recover much ground, while Alonso was stuck battling Giovinazzi and the other Alfa Romeo car of Kimi Raikkonen for the final point in 10th.

It was also the first time since Monza neither Alpine car reached Q3, although it wasn't helped by Alonso's back of the grid start following an engine change.

Nevertheless, Alonso hopes his team can find out why it struggled so badly at the Circuit of the Americas, both over one lap and in the race.

"Hopefully we can still find some answers," Alonso said.

"I think in the race, the car was much better, I felt more competitive, definitely I was faster than Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, even Tsunoda.

"In free practice, we were not as quick as we were today, so it was a nice step forward in the race but it's still not as good as Sochi or Turkey, so we need to keep analysing.

"Probably the bumps, the suspension is very specific what you run here in Austin because the characteristics of this circuit, so it's something that we didn't get it right, and we will try to analyse and be in our top form in Mexico."

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ocon added he didn't expect Alpine would struggle after being reasonably competitive after the summer break. Austin ended a run of 15 consecutive points finishes for the Enstone team, the last non-score coming in Bahrain's season opener.

"We didn't expect to struggle obviously as much as that," he admitted. "We had to fight the car quite hard through practice, but we did good improvements all the way through every session.

"Qualifying was not as good as what we hoped but we improved it a lot from FP1, and in the race, big struggle again.

"We need to analyse and come back stronger from it. But it's a track on its own, I would say the track is very rough in comparison to all the places. It's quite bumpy. So there's many aspects that we will look into."

shares
comments
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call
Previous article

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call
Next article

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone United States GP
Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

Horner expects "grandstand start" with Verstappen-Hamilton front row United States GP
Formula 1

Horner expects "grandstand start" with Verstappen-Hamilton front row

Alpine More from
Alpine
Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon United States GP
Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's Austin struggles

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
3 h
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.