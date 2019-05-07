Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly "coming out" of early-2019 slump

shares
comments
Horner: Gasly "coming out" of early-2019 slump
By:
Co-author: Edd Straw
1h ago

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is confident that newcomer Pierre Gasly is "coming out" of his early-2019 Formula 1 slump.

After a rough start to the Frenchman's Red Bull F1 career, Horner has praised Gasly for a "much stronger" showing in Baku.

Gasly felt he had made a breakthrough with the RB15 at the Azerbaijan-based street circuit, which was reflected in his charge from a pitlane start to a likely sixth-place finish – before a driveshaft failure forced his retirement.

Asked what Red Bull has been doing to help Gasly overcome his difficult start to the season, Horner said: "He's coming out of it, I think, he's had a lot of support from the team and he's working with a good engineer, he has a good engineering team around him and he knows that we know he can do it.

"It'll just take time, and of course he has that huge barometer next to him [in Max Verstappen] who's one of the hottest properties in the pitlane."

Gasly's early difficulties with the RB15 have echoed a trend from his junior career, in which the Frenchman had often needed a considerable amount of time to gel with new machinery.

His four French F4 wins all came in the final five races of his 14-race 2011 campaign, and while he was only 10th in his rookie two-litre Formula Renault season the year after, he then took the won the drivers' championship on his second attempt.

He had a similar path to his 2016 GP2 title, emerging as the series' benchmark in his second full season after snapping a three-year victory drought.

Gasly, however, has rebuffed the suggestion that he had a tendency to adapt slowly, pointing to his run to runner-up in his sole Super Formula season two years ago.

"I think it kind of really depends on the sort of car I have," he explained to Motorsport.com. "I know that I'm aggressive, kind of an aggressive driver, needs to carry a lot of speed, put quite a lot of stress on the rear.

"And yeah, sometime it works, sometime it doesn't [and] we need to find ways to go around it.

"For sure me I can have an impact on my driving and I think the thing that worked last year [at Toro Rosso] probably needs to change a bit my style for this year to fully suit this car.

"But the thing is, Super Formula was a pretty difficult car and within one season, with high level [of drivers], I managed to finish second in the championship. It just really depends on the car and trying to basically get the max out of it."

Next article
The one shining light from Williams's current pain

Previous article

The one shining light from Williams's current pain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Grosjean feels everyone is "going to have a B-car" in Spain
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean feels everyone is "going to have a B-car" in Spain

4h ago
Renault adamant it is capable of "much more" Article
Formula 1

Renault adamant it is capable of "much more"

Espargaro "very angry" about Miller clash Article
MotoGP

Espargaro "very angry" about Miller clash

Latest videos
The impact of Honda's early F1 engine upgrade 07:14
Formula 1

The impact of Honda's early F1 engine upgrade

1h ago
The F1 teams under pressure to deliver upgrades at the Spanish GP 10:40
Formula 1

The F1 teams under pressure to deliver upgrades at the Spanish GP

May 6, 2019

Shop Our Store
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Horner: Gasly "coming out" of early-2019 slump
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly "coming out" of early-2019 slump

The one shining light from Williams's current pain
Formula 1

The one shining light from Williams's current pain

Renault adamant it is capable of "much more"
Formula 1

Renault adamant it is capable of "much more"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.