Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed concerns about his participation in the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix after his back pain struggles in Baku, saying he “wouldn’t miss it for the world”.

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Mercedes driver Hamilton was one of the worst-hit drivers by the porpoising issue throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, struggling with the bouncing that blighted his car at the end of the long straight.

Hamilton reported during the race that his back was in pain due to the issue, and said afterwards that he was “holding and biting down on my teeth” to get through the race as he ultimately finished fourth.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff called on the FIA to intervene and find a solution for the issue, saying that “something needs to happen” given the physical concerns being raised by a number of drivers.

When asked if he feared the pain could force Hamilton to miss the next race in Canada, Wolff replied: “Yeah, definitely. I haven't seen him and I haven't spoken to him afterwards, but you can see this is not muscular anymore.”

Read Also:

Writing on Instagram on Monday, Hamilton provided an update on his condition, saying that while he found the Baku race “tough” and he had struggled to sleep last night, he had no thoughts of missing the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

“[My] back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve had acupuncture and physio with Ang [Angela Cullen, his physio] and am on the way to my team to work with them on improving.

“We have to keep fighting. No time like the present to pull together and we will.

“I’ll be there this weekend, wouldn’t miss it for the world. Wishing everybody an amazing day and week.”

Mercedes has been one of the teams to struggle the most with the porpoising issue this season, which emerged in pre-season testing following the return of ground effect under the new generation of cars.

The bumpy Baku street circuit combined with the high-speed main straight left a number of drivers struggling physically, reigniting the safety debate surrounding porpoising.

Hamilton admitted after the race in Azerbaijan that there were "a lot of moments where I didn’t know if I was going to make it” because of the pain and amid his fight to stay in control of the car when it bounced.

“I nearly lost it in the high speed several times,” Hamilton said. "So the battle with the car was intense. And then at the end, the last 10 laps to the flag, I was just having to go internal, like, ‘you can do this, you've got this. Just bear with it.’”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
