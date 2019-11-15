Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks

shares
comments
Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 11:29 AM

Lewis Hamilton says he’s not looking forward to "another stressful moment" of contract talks with Mercedes next year, as he ponders his next step in Formula 1.

The world champion’s current contract runs out at the end of 2020, but it is thought highly likely that he will extend his stay at the German car manufacturer.

However, while clearly eager to stay on in F1, Hamilton says there is always some trepidation about having to hammer out terms with a team.

“I only just did this contract and already I have to start talking about potentially the next one, which is frustrating because it is another stressful moment where you have to get into the room, get into the ring, and have a friendly yet intense conversation about terms and all of this kind of thing,” he said ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

“But I am used to it and I like to think that I am a relatively good negotiator.”

Hamilton said that the stress of the situation comes from the need to stand up for what he wants from a new deal, which may be in conflict with what the team is willing to offer him. However, he is not expecting things to get too fraught.

“I think it is just confrontation, isn’t it?” he explained about why he felt the situation would be stressful. “You are both trying to see what more you can get out of it: how you can do things better, things that you have to change and it takes years to change some of the formalities that we go through within this team.

“But the team has been amazing: Bradley [Lord, communications chief] and his team working around to help lighten the load but make it more impactful. The way I work with the engineers, lots of different things. It won't be really stressful to be honest.

“It is daunting when you think of it coming up because also you are committing to a period of time in your life and it is sometimes hard to imagine that far ahead. But of course it is nice to be wanted, so hopefully soon we will get that sorted.”

One factor that Hamilton wants to be sure of when it comes down to his future at Mercedes is what team boss Toto Wolff will do longer term.

Wolff has been linked with a possible role helping run F1, and Hamilton is well aware of how big a loss it could be to Mercedes if it loses such a key figure.

“He is, and has been, as close to perfect,” said Hamilton. “It’s been the perfect match so naturally I don’t want him to leave, particularly if I’m staying in the sport. But ultimately that is going to be his choice.

“If you look at some places that have been built, it will continue for a period of time and then a new person that comes in will most likely do things their own way. But I think, more often than not, it can go the wrong way.

“But again, at this team, it is not one person. It is a huge group of people, and they are not going to be leaving in general. So they can continue to do the job they do. That is important to me, so I am waiting to sort of see where he is, where his head is at.”

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, after the race

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, after the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull

Previous article

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
10:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks

49m
2
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

3
Formula 1

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo exit timing shows he's "a real champion"

31m

Latest videos

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

Latest news

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks
F1

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull
F1

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull

Brazilian GP: Best images from Interlagos on Thursday
F1

Brazilian GP: Best images from Interlagos on Thursday

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist
F1

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"
F1

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.