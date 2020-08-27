Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

shares
comments
Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
By:

Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to boycott the Belgian Grand Prix after action from athletes in the United States in recent days following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

A number of black athletes in the United States led boycotts of sporting events this week after Blake - an unarmed, black man - was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Blake's shooting sparked a fresh wave of protests across the world amid ongoing activism against racism and racial injustice.

Fixtures in the NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were postponed on Wednesday following boycotts, sparked by the Milwaukee Bucks' basketball team refusing to leave their locker room.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka pulled out of a major tournament in New York set for Thursday, with Hamilton - F1's only black driver - writing on Instagram that he was "so proud" of her decision.

Asked if he was considering withdrawing for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix in protest, Hamilton said he had no plans currently to do so, but stood unified with those taking action.

"It's incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports, all the way down to the people that are hosting, the commentators for example," Hamilton said.

"So many people are standing with the players, and really pushing for change. It's a shame that's what is needed over there in order to get a reaction.

"But that is in America, and I don't know if really me doing anything here will particularly have any effect. We're in Belgium, we're not in the United States.

"I haven't spoken to anybody about it, but I am really proud of so many out there. I do stand unified with them, trying to do what I can over here.

"I don't know how us not doing the race… it will still go on, it's a thing. But I'll still try and speak to Formula 1 to see what else we can do, to continue to raise awareness, continue to help push.

"Naturally I think as a sport, I think we all need to be aligned. We all need to be supporting one another, even though it is a different sport."

Hamilton has been F1's leading figure in its anti-racism messaging, having called on the series to improve its diversity push in recent months.

F1 has staged a pre-race gesture condemning racism at each grand prix so far this season, where the majority of drivers have elected to take a knee.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo said the F1 drivers would have to discuss the ongoing events around the world and their messaging at the next opportunity.

"We have to talk as a as a group here, amongst our sport, as drivers and just have that conversation, and see where everyone's head is at," Ricciardo said.

"It's devastating. That's the thing, it's like, when is it enough? I'm not one to read the news to be honest, but when I do, especially this now, you just shake your head in disbelief.

"How can it be going on? It still blows my mind.

"If there's something we can do of course I think we, we will. Let's try to do something, but we have to have that discussion."

GPDA director Sebastian Vettel echoed Hamilton's thoughts that a boycott may not have such an impact outside of the United States, but that F1 remained committed in its anti-racism messaging through its action.

"The measures that have been taken in the US with some players boycotting or going on strike, not going out for the games and therefore the games having to be postponed, I think maybe they are more US-specific," Vettel said.

"From where we are, we seem to be quite happy as drivers of our actions, and want to keep sending that message.

"Having said that, we know that it doesn't change things overnight, and it's only a very small contribution. But hopefully everybody that's tuned in and sees it gets the point and gets the message, and takes a bit of that for the next steps that he faces in life.

"One thing is to take action in public. I think more importantly, it's what everyone is deciding or how everyone is acting or confronting it once the cameras are off.

"That's true for us, being in a spotlight in a certain amount during a weekend, but also valid for everyone else."

Related video

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"

Previous article

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Latest news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

57m
2
Formula 1

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

2h
3
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

4
Formula 1

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa

1h
5
Formula 1

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

3h

Latest news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
Formula 1

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"
Formula 1

Gasly still finding Hubert's death "hard to accept"

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa
Formula 1

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell
Formula 1

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Perez not talking to rival Formula 1 teams
Formula 1

Perez not talking to rival Formula 1 teams

Latest videos

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.