R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa

shares
comments
F1 teams to trial new low-downforce wings at Spa
By:

Numerous Formula 1 teams have brought lower-downforce wings in preparation for the Belgian Grand Prix in a bid to boost their straightline performance and top speed.

The Spa-Francorchamps is traditionally one of the lower-downforce circuits of the year, only eclipsed by Monza, which often requires a bespoke aerodynamics package to make the most of the car down the litany of straights.

Spa, however, has a few more lower-speed sections, requiring a little more downforce than Monza throughout the lap.

This means that aero packages for the circuit nestled within the Ardennes are generally a trimmed-out version of the configurations seen at Silverstone - another high-speed circuit.

The Haas team has taken this to an extreme, and the American outfit's VF-20 car was spotted in its garage on Thursday with a very low-downforce rear wing.

The upper element features Haas' traditional V-shaped cut-outs at the quarter and three-quarter points along the wing, but overall features a much shorter chord length to create a very slim element.

This is paired with the wing mainplane, which has been moved upwards to reduce the overall area of the wing, taking out a lot of the drag produced.

Haas appears to have retained the Gurney flap on the wing's rear edge, aiming to claw back a little of the downforce lost by making the wing smaller in size.

McLaren has made a few modest changes to the wing seen at Barcelona, raising the mainplane to shave off some of the overall drag produced by the wing geometry.

McLaren MCL35 comparison Spain vs Belgium

McLaren MCL35 comparison Spain vs Belgium

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The wing also looks set to run with a much shorter Gurney flap - the black trim on the trailing edge of the wing - to offset some of the drag produced without totally losing the bonus downforce that the flap generates.

At the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, McLaren ran a different wing altogether, with the mainplane raised at the outboard edges to trim drag off the less efficient parts of the wing while retaining the majority of downforce.

This is a direction that Alfa Romeo has taken for one of its Belgian GP wing designs, adding a distinct spoon section to the centre of the wing to make the most of the area which generates the most downforce.

The trailing edge of the wing remains in a relatively normal configuration, featuring the V-shaped section in the centre to bleed off any turbulence produced by the DRS actuator housing.

But the leading edge is noticeably curved, sweeping up at the outboard ends to create a lower-downforce specification either side of the wing's centre third.

This offers the best of both worlds in offsetting downforce and drag, and the two different approaches by Haas and Alfa Romeo seem to be two ways of tackling the lack of power anticipated from the Ferrari power unit on the straights.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

