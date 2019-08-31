Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
QU in
00 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

shares
comments
Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 11:24 AM

Mercedes believes it can get Lewis Hamilton’s car repaired in time for qualifying, following his high-speed crash in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The world champion lost control of his car on the kerbs at the Fagnes chicanes just after the halfway point of FP3 and speared into the tyre barriers – badly smashing up the left-front side of the car.

Although the impact could have been enough to damage the chassis, which would force Hamilton to miss qualifying, the initial indications from Mercedes are that his monocoque is intact.

A team spokesman said: “We will be replacing both front corners (suspension and wheel assemblies), nose, barge boards and floor.

“Barring unexpected nasty surprises, we believe we can complete all of the work in time for the start of qualifying.”

Hamilton’s crash comes on a weekend where rival Ferrari appears to have a performance edge on single lap pace, even though its long run form has not looked as impressive.

Slider
List

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash
1/3

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash
2/3

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 AMG W10 after his crash
3/3

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next article
Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

Previous article

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

Next article

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
QU Starts in
00 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

1h

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine
F1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying
F1

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes
F1

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

Renault drivers, Sainz revert to older-spec engines
F1

Renault drivers, Sainz revert to older-spec engines

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.