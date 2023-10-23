Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from F1 US GP for car plank rules breach
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix after their car planks were ruled to be excessively worn down.
Running an upgraded Mercedes floor, Hamilton proved particularly rapid during the final stint at the Circuit of The Americas to close to within 2.25 seconds of Max Verstappen at the flag.
Meanwhile, Leclerc was hamstrung by being the only finisher to undertake a one-stop strategy across the 56 laps, which left him vulnerable in the closing stages as he fell back to sixth.
However, random post-race floor checks were completed on the cars of Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen and third-placed Lando Norris. The former two were found non-compliant.
Accordingly, Hamilton and Leclerc have been disqualified.
An FIA bulletin read: “During the hearing the team(s) acknowledged that the measurement performed by the FIA Technical Team was correct and stated that the high wear on the skid pads was probably a result of the unique combination of the bumpy track and the sprint race schedule that minimised the time to set up and check the car before the race.
“The Stewards note that the onus is on the competitor to ensure that the car is in compliance with the regulations at all times during an event. In this particular case, the rear skid in the area defined in the Technical Delegate’s report was outside of the thresholds… which includes a tolerance for wear.
“Therefore, the standard penalty for a breach of the Technical Regulations is imposed.”
The two drivers were in breach of Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula 1 technical regulations. This reads: “The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.
“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
As the stewards note, this illegality is the result of the sprint race format combining with bumpy track surface at the Circuit of The Americas, despite Turns 12 and 14-16 having been resurfaced.
For the sprint weekend, parc ferme rules come into effect after the single hour of free practice running on Friday afternoon.
Teams can break the set-up lockdown to adjust the car, but this requires a pitlane start – as chosen by both Haas and Aston Martin cars.
As a result of the disqualifications, Norris has been promoted to second while Carlos Sainz completes the podium.
Sergio Perez climbs to fourth, while George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant now complete the top 10 - with Sargeant scoring the first points of his F1 career to duly become the first American to finish in the points since Michael Andretti in the 1993 Italian GP.
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
Hamilton: F1 cars without plank checks “got away with it” in US GP
Hamilton: F1 cars without plank checks “got away with it” in US GP Hamilton: F1 cars without plank checks “got away with it” in US GP
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari
Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari
How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence
How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Latest news
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.