Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Leclerc: Ferrari had "something wrong in our numbers" in F1 US GP

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari had “something wrong in our numbers” after attempting a one-stop strategy in Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated

Polesitter Leclerc was jumped by the faster-starting Lando Norris, who dived up the inside into Turn 1. He then lost out to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the opening stint.

Ferrari opted to keep the Monegasque out on his medium tyres until lap 23 of 56, when he made his sole pitstop for hard tyres. Leclerc was the only finisher to run a one-stop strategy.

But this led to his pace dropping off significantly in the closing laps to leave the team to ask Leclerc to fall behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, who eventually finished 10 seconds ahead.

He kept slipping back to sixth. Leclerc therefore reckoned Ferrari had “something wrong in our numbers”.

He said: “Straight away from the beginning of the race when we thought the one-stop and the two-stops were extremely close together.

“After 12, 13 laps, I saw the numbers on the dash. They were pretty good for the one-stop, at least in terms of degradation.

“I wasn't losing that much time laps after laps. And considering our numbers, this was the right thing to do.

“So, I went for the one stop and unfortunately this was definitely the wrong thing to do.

“And for some reason, there was something wrong in our numbers today, because we were far off the ideal race strategy.”

Asked why it had fallen apart, Leclerc reckoned “there was something off”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field away for the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field away for the start

He continued: “To be honest, I don't have the answer yet because it was quite far off the two-stops.

“We finished behind Carlos by 10 seconds, which is a good comparison, because we've got both the same car.

“There was something off.”

However, Leclerc’s sixth place is under serious threat as he is being investigated by the stewards for a non-compliant plank following random post-race checks. He, along with runner-up Lewis Hamilton, risks disqualification.

The planks on the cars of race winner Max Verstappen and third-placed Lando Norris were also assessed and passed scrutineering.

The sprint race format, which imposes parc ferme regulations after one practice session, heavily restricts teams in their ability to perfect suspension settings and ride heights.

This comes amid driver complaints over the Circuit of The Americas being significantly bumpier than last year despite Turns 12 and 14-16 having been resurfaced.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Wolff: Mercedes had car to beat Verstappen at F1 US GP
Next article Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from F1 US GP for car plank rules breach
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

FRECA

F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024 F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Formula 1

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari Leclerc: Austin F1 disqualification a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” F1 move on Hamilton at US GP start

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” F1 move on Hamilton at US GP start

Formula 1
United States GP

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” F1 move on Hamilton at US GP start Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” F1 move on Hamilton at US GP start

Ferrari to run Wadoux, Shwartzman in WEC rookie test

Ferrari to run Wadoux, Shwartzman in WEC rookie test

WEC

Ferrari to run Wadoux, Shwartzman in WEC rookie test Ferrari to run Wadoux, Shwartzman in WEC rookie test

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe