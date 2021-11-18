Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident Next / F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes it is important for Formula 1 to create scrutiny around countries it races in with poor human rights records, saying it has previously been “ignorant” and “unconscious”.

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues

F1 will stage its first race in Qatar this weekend ahead of a 10-year deal for the state to host a grand prix from 2023. In two weeks’ time, Saudi Arabia will host its first grand prix as part of a long-term agreement that is set to give the series four races in the Middle East.

Human rights are an ongoing issue in both countries, with Amnesty International calling their records “extremely troubling” in a statement given to the BBC earlier this week.

“In using the glamour and razzmatazz of F1 to try to distract attention from human rights abuses, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will hope there’s little to no discussion of human rights issues around these races - something that must not be allowed to happen,” the statement read.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali defended the decision to host races in both countries, believing the series can play an “important role” in creating “cultural change”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has previously spoken of the “massive problem” surrounding human rights in some of the countries F1 visits for races, and spoke to officials in Bahrain about the matter earlier this year.

Speaking on Thursday in Qatar, Hamilton said that while it was not down to the drivers where F1 races, it was important for them to speak up about important issues such as human rights.

“I do think as these sports go to these places, they are duty bound to raise awareness for these issues,” Hamilton said.

“These places need scrutiny, and it needs the media to speak about these things. Equal rights is a serious issue.

“However, I'm aware that in this place they are trying to make steps and it can't change overnight. I heard there are things like, a new reforming with the Kafala system that was in place a couple years ago, but still there's a long way to go.

“I just feel that when we do, if we are coming to these places, we need to be raising the profile of the situation.”

Hamilton added that while one person could only make a small difference, “collectively you can have a bigger impact”, and that he wished that more high-profile figures spoke up about the matter.

“What’s important is that we still try to bring awareness to some of these problems,” Hamilton said.

“Whilst there are some changes that have been made over time, it’s never enough, more needs to be done.

“I just know that as a sport we’ve been to, and I have been to a lot of these countries and have been ignorant, been unconscious to some of the problems in some of the places.

“So it’s down to whether you decide to educate yourself and hold the sport more accountable and make sure the sport is actually doing something about it when it goes to those places.

“That’s kind of why I’ve tried to raise my voice. But again, there’s far brighter people that are knowledgeable on these issues and are actually trying to fight them in the background, but I still think that we can still bring a spotlight to it and create that scrutiny and that pressure that could hopefully create change.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident
Previous article

Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident
Next article

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident
Formula 1

Vettel: "A bit unnecessary" to review Hamilton/Verstappen F1 incident

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer
Formula 1

Why Hamilton’s fresh Mercedes F1 engine was a game changer

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4

Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.