Petronas opens global search for new trackside fuel engineer

The inaugural search last year drew over 7000 candidates from around the world.

Zimbabwe-born Stephanie Travers won out in a five-stage selection process culminating in a final round of challenges in Kuala Lumpur. The 24-year-old is now one of the two trackside fluid engineers that provides on-site support for Mercedes at every grand prix.

The Petronas trackside fluid lab provides real-time performance analysis of the Mercedes power unit’s functional fluids throughout grand prix weekends as well as screening the fuel for potential contaminants.

“The Petronas fluid experts give us real-time analysis and early detection of potential challenges - vital technical expertise,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “They really give it their all, and always with smiles on their faces.

“As much as we’re trying to improve the aerodynamics of the car and the power unit, we’re also trying to improve the fuel and lubricants. It’s no secret that fuel and oils, and the cooling the oils provide, are important parts of the performance.

“Stephanie has lifted the bar, really taken it to another level.”

The successful candidate in this year’s search will join Travers in the trackside fluid laboratory for the 2020 Formula 1 season.

“You have to be a team player because your work isn’t defined by a job description,” said Giuseppe D’Arrigo, CEO of Petronas Lubricants International. “you’ll do everything you can, even sweeping the floor if you have to, to make sure Lewis [Hamilton] and Valtteri [Bottas] can go faster.

“You’ll have to be professional and know what you’re talking about, so you’ll have the right academic background and experience.

“Above all we’re looking for passion, because this is a difficult and demanding job. You’ll be working long hours.

“If you have these three components then you’re in the right place.”

To apply for the role, interested candidates can visit Petronas Lubricants International LinkedIn page or email ptfe2020@pli-petronas.com by 25 September, 2019.