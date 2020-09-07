Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

shares
comments
Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
By:

Lewis Hamilton says Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix victory has "got to hurt" Red Bull following his demotion from the team last year.

Gasly scored a shock maiden grand prix victory at Monza on Sunday after capitalising on a red flag stoppage and a penalty for Hamilton to move to the front of the order.

The AlphaTauri driver faced late pressure from McLaren's Carlos Sainz, but held on to win the race by 0.4 seconds.

It marked the latest major landmark in Gasly's career since he returned to the Faenza-based F1 operation following a 12-race stint with Red Bull's senior team in 2019.

Gasly scored his first F1 podium for Toro Rosso in Brazil last year ahead of its rebranding, and sits just five points behind his Red Bull replacement, Alexander Albon, in the drivers' standings.

Six-time world champion Hamilton was quick to congratulate Gasly on his victory in parc ferme after the race, and spoke highly of the young Frenchman.

"Pierre is just a really nice guy, and I think he has a lot of talent," Hamilton said.

"I don't think he was necessarily treated fairly at Red Bull in the end when he got promoted, and I think it's not easy for a driver when that happens, so I empathise with that.

"To then build the confidence up in not necessarily as quick a team, and build the confidence up, and to come around with some really great performances he's had this year already.

"Then to get himself a win, I think it's not easy to do that. [I'm] really impressed."

Read Also:

Hamilton hoped Gasly's result would help create further opportunities for him in F1, but felt it would be painful in a way for Red Bull given its failure to score any points at Monza.

"He's done a fantastic job, and deserves the success," Hamilton said of Gasly. "Hopefully that creates an opportunity for him moving forwards.

"Also, he beat the team that demoted him. That's definitely got to hurt for them."

Red Bull saw Max Verstappen retire from the race shortly after the restart due to a power unit issue, while Albon finished a lowly 15th after slipping to the rear of the order following the red flag.

Gasly's victory marked the second at Monza for the AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso operation - following Sebastian Vettel's 2008 success - drawing it level with Red Bull's win count for the Italian Grand Prix.

Related video

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Previous article

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Next article

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , AlphaTauri Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Latest news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

27m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

50m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

4
Formula 1

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

5
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Latest news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.