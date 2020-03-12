Hamilton: "Shocking" that Australian GP is still on

While governments around the world are imposing lockdowns in their countries, and other major sporting events have been cancelled, Hamilton says he is baffled about why the season opener has gone ahead.

“I am very, very surprised we are here,” he said. “I think it’s great that we can have races, but for me it’s shocking that we’re all sitting in this room.

“There are so many fans here already today. It seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a bit late, but already this morning we have seen [Donald] Trump shutting down the borders from Europe to the United States. The NBA is being suspended and F1 continues to go on.”

