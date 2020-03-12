Hamilton: "Shocking" that Australian GP is still on
shares
comments
World champion Lewis Hamilton says it is "shocking" that Formula 1 has gone ahead with the Australian Grand Prix amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
While governments around the world are imposing lockdowns in their countries, and other major sporting events have been cancelled, Hamilton says he is baffled about why the season opener has gone ahead.
“I am very, very surprised we are here,” he said. “I think it’s great that we can have races, but for me it’s shocking that we’re all sitting in this room.
“There are so many fans here already today. It seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a bit late, but already this morning we have seen [Donald] Trump shutting down the borders from Europe to the United States. The NBA is being suspended and F1 continues to go on.”
More to follow
Related video
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Australian GP
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
|Teams
|Mercedes Shop Now
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: "Shocking" that Australian GP is still on
shares
comments
Race hub
12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
12:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
16:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
14:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
17:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
|
16:10
16:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
2 Apr - 5 AprTickets
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets