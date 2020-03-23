Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

shares
comments
Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
By:
Mar 23, 2020, 9:22 AM

Gunther Steiner remains confident Haas team owner Gene Haas remains committed to racing in Formula 1 despite recently hinting he was evaluating the project's future.

NASCAR team co-owner Haas took his eponymous F1 outfit onto the grid four years ago, with the team recording a highest constructors' championship finish of fifth in 2018.

But a difficult 2019 saw Haas slip down to ninth place overall as drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen struggled with an unpredictable and difficult car.

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the beginning of March, Haas said the team's start to the new season would decide whether or not he would commit to remaining in F1 beyond 2020, adding a bad year would "not be favourable".

But team principal Steiner said he would not be treating the opening races of the season any differently to previous years in light of Haas's comments.

"I approach every race as a make or break," Haas said. "Every race, you do your best, you cannot do more than the maximum. That's what we always do, wherever we go.

"I wasn't there when he said that, so I don't know what's make and break. I think it was taken a little bit out of context."

Asked if he thought Haas was still committed to the F1 project, Steiner said he had no reservations or concerns, explaining they had spoken on the phone on the Thursday before the Australian Grand Prix after four teams members were tested for coronavirus.

"I spoke with him this morning [Thursday before the Australian Grand Prix], he phoned me up three hours ago seeing if everything was OK here," Steiner said.

"I think he's committed. He wants to see how we are doing, what is going on with the team. I had 50 minutes with him on the phone. I think he's still committed."

Next article
Baku GP set to be postponed imminently

Previous article

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
73 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
05:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
09:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
09:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
08:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly's public plea for simulator help

2
Gaming

Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series

3
Formula 1

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently

4
Gaming

Norris charges, as Renault junior Zhou wins F1 Esports Virtual GP

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw offers to make ventilators

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
F1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently
F1

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently

Paul Ricard 95% complete on F1’s sustainability target
F1

Paul Ricard 95% complete on F1’s sustainability target

Norris planning different helmet design for every F1 race
F1

Norris planning different helmet design for every F1 race

Horner: Hard to criticise F1 over cancelled Australian GP
F1

Horner: Hard to criticise F1 over cancelled Australian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.