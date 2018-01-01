Haas hints at progress on Force India prize money row

Haas has stood firm against approval of the new Force India entry receiving extra Column 1 prize money payments – something that outfits normally have to wait two years for.

With Haas itself having had to wait until this season for it to earn the right to those Column 1 payments, it does not understand why Force India should be given preferential treatment in receiving the money right away.

Haas team chiefs met with F1 chairman Chase Carey at the Belgian Grand Prix to voice their concerns about the situation, and it was up to the sport’s bosses to respond with a solution.

Speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner revealed that things had now moved on, and that he was ready to discuss the latest with Carey.

“There was progress, but I cannot reveal what that progress was,” said Steiner when asked for an update on the Force India situation.

“I need to speak to Chase this weekend to see where this one goes. But I don’t know any more.”

Asked if the latest developments were related to talks in Russia, Steiner said: “No, no. There was some information sent to us.”

Steiner said last month that he would have no qualms about Haas being the only team to block Force India’s prize money desires.

“Why wouldn't I?” he explained. “The other teams, because they are here so long, never went through two years of not getting money, so they never had that experience.

"They don't know how it feels to be left out, nor how you feel if you are left out and if somebody else doing the same gets a new licence, and does not have to go through this pain of missing out on Column 1 for two years."