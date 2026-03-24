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Haas launches bold Godzilla livery for F1 Japanese GP

Haas will run a Godzilla-themed livery at Suzuka for round three of F1 2026

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Haas F1 Team Japanese GP livery

Haas F1 Team Japanese GP livery

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

The Haas Formula 1 team has joined Racing Bulls in launching a special livery for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Haas launched the bold design during a Tokyo event as it will pay tribute to the Japanese film character Godzilla after recently partnering with entertainment company Toho.

The VF-26 will stick to its traditional white, black and red colour scheme but with the monster incorporated into the design as Haas continues to strengthen its ties with Japan following its deal with Toyota.

The American outfit entered a technical deal with Toyota in 2024 and the Japanese marque has since become its title partner, while last year also saw Haas run a one-off, cherry blossom livery at Suzuka.

It comes after a strong start to the 2026 campaign for Haas, which is fourth in the championship after Oliver Bearman scored points in both the Australian and Chinese grands prix. 

Previewing the weekend, team boss Komatsu said: “The Japanese Grand Prix is another one of our home races, this season returning with our title partner Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Haas F1 Team Japanese GP livery

Haas F1 Team Japanese GP livery

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

“So it’s a really big race for us. We’re motivated to carry on the momentum we got from the first two races, and I think the team is working really, really well.

“Suzuka will post a very different challenge from Shanghai, but at least so far on two different circuits, we’ve managed to adapt our approach well to get the best out of our car and drivers.

“Our target in Suzuka is to again focus on the fundamentals and then try to get both cars into double points, that’s what we’re aiming for. I’m also really excited to see all the Japanese fans as we unveil our special Godzilla-themed livery in Tokyo.

“This collaboration is a first and is truly exciting, it really shows a part of who we are as a team and our identity, so I hope fans enjoy this fun livery.”

It follows the announcement from Racing Bulls, which will honour the release of a new Red Bull can with a red and white livery that'll also be the colour scheme of its driver suits and team wear.

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