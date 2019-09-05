Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

shares
comments
F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020
By:
Sep 5, 2019, 11:40 AM

The FIA, the F1 organisation and the teams have been discussing ways of streamlining the grid penalty system for 2020 and beyond, although it seems unlikely that there will be radical change.

Grid penalties for infringements such as power unit and gearbox changes have been called into doubt in recent years, not least by F1 sporting director Ross Brawn.

Recent meetings of the Sporting Working Group have looked a range of possible alternatives, including ballast, fuel usage restrictions and even – for 2021 onwards – a financial penalty in the form of a reduction in the cost cap for the team concerned.

Read Also:

However, all of the mooted alternatives have a downside. Extra weight is unpopular, while the financial suggestion has not gained traction because teams believe that they could potentially feel the hit months after the actual offence, in the form of a reduction in spending on R&D – one that could even impact development of the following year’s car.

The consensus is that grid penalties are still the best solution, at least for 2020, although they remain under study.

Ways of ensuring that they are distributed equitably, with the full hit taken each time rather than drivers climbing back up the grid due to others also having penalties, are being explored.

“It is something that we are certainly looking at,” said FIA race director Michael Masi. “And grid penalties [are an] ever-going evolution.

“It is not a process where we change in determining how we do that during the year. It is part of the sporting regulations, but we have discussed together with the sporting directors, looking at other proposals for 2020.”

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner acknowledged that it was hard to find a better alternative to the current system.

“I think it’s difficult to find another solution,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “If the penalty is too little the chance that you do something just by spending money and getting an advantage… It’s easy to do.

"It’s like when you get a fine for example for an unsafe release. You know what 5000 Euros is worth to the teams in F1 – nothing. If you can get a tenth of an advantage for 5000 Euros, you do it every day.”

Steiner explained why he felt solutions like handicapping drivers with more weight or less fuel would not work.

“I think that is even more confusing that grid penalties, because a grid penalty is explained at the beginning of the race, then you’re OK, but if you have ballast or less fuel, for commentators to explain why all of a sudden that car is slower than the other one [is difficult]. Therefore at the moment they haven’t found a better solution, so it’s a status quo.”

Next article
Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career

Previous article

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Maldonado "expected" to join Ferrari after 2013 talks

3h
2
WEC

Aston Martin confirms hypercar will be non-hybrid

2h
3
Formula 1

Vettel not Ferrari's number two driver - Montezemolo

4
Formula 1

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

1h
5
USAC

NASCAR and IndyCar drivers battle on the IMS dirt track

Latest videos

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel 07:33
Formula 1

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel

The 08:50
Formula 1

The "bundle of factors" behind Hulkenberg's Renault exit

Latest news

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020
F1

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career
F1

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career

Maldonado "expected" to join Ferrari after 2013 talks
F1

Maldonado "expected" to join Ferrari after 2013 talks

Vettel not Ferrari's number two driver - Montezemolo
F1

Vettel not Ferrari's number two driver - Montezemolo

FIA aims to expand electronic policing of track limits
F1

FIA aims to expand electronic policing of track limits

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.