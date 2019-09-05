Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown

shares
comments
Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown
By:
Sep 5, 2019, 1:23 PM

Daniil Kvyat says he does not understand why some people have heaped huge praise on former teammate Alex Albon for his performance at Spa.

Albon impressed Red Bull with a charge to fifth place in the Belgian Grand Prix, having come through from 17th on the grid after an engine change penalty in what was his first race with the RB15.

But Kvyat thinks that Albon’s performance needs to be put in context – and reckons that the fact the Thai driver spend most of the race stuck behind him, despite being in a much better car, needed to be highlighted.

“I don’t know why you call it such a good start?” said Kvyat for his views on what Albon had done. 

“He spent 36 laps behind me in a Red Bull car. And he started in front of me as well, so I don’t know. Maybe in the future he will do better.”

Read Also:

Kvyat added that he would not normally care too much about what Albon was up to, but only did so at Spa because they were racing throughout.

“Normally I don’t, but I had to because we were fighting the whole race at Spa,” he said. “If he stayed at Toro Rosso it would have been an amazing race for him, but he was at Red Bull."

Asked if he felt Albon should therefore have done better, Kvyat replied: “I don’t know. I am just commenting on what I saw. Maybe it was the maximum that the car could achieve that day, but the fact that we were fighting and I held a Red Bull car for most of the race at Spa, it was a pleasing race for me.”

Albon said he was concerned at one point during the race that he was not making up ground, but that what had been a "difficult" grand prix while he was on the medium compound tyres became "straightforward" once he switched to softs.

"It felt good," said Albon, when asked to explain his first race for the senior team.

"Obviously the mindset into the race weekend was a bit different, in a weird way it almost felt like we had to do a good job in the race because the build up was always for the race.

"But it went well; I think the first stint was really difficult, actually, with the medium tyres I really struggled. And I was kind of a bit worried because I wasn't making any ground to anyone in front.

"But once we put on the soft tyres that was really straightforward, and of course we had a good car under us during the weekend."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Next article
F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

Previous article

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

Next article

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
18 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown

1h
2
Formula 1

Maldonado "expected" to join Ferrari after 2013 talks

3
Formula 1

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

1h
4
WEC

Aston Martin confirms hypercar will be non-hybrid

5
Formula 1

Vettel not Ferrari's number two driver - Montezemolo

Latest videos

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel 07:33
Formula 1

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel

The 08:50
Formula 1

The "bundle of factors" behind Hulkenberg's Renault exit

Latest news

Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders
F1

Win lifted "quite a bit of weight" off Leclerc's shoulders

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"
F1

Verstappen says start problems "really hard to solve"

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown
F1

Kvyat: Praise for Albon's Red Bull debut overblown

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020
F1

F1 likely to reject grid penalty alternatives for 2020

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career
F1

Vettel is facing the biggest challenge of his career

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.