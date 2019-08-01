Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA agrees to impose time penalties for unsafe releases

shares
comments
FIA agrees to impose time penalties for unsafe releases
By:
Aug 1, 2019, 5:13 PM

The FIA will impose time penalties for unsafe releases at pitstops from now on, Motorsport.com can reveal, following the controversy over the Charles Leclerc incident at the German Grand Prix.

During the first round of stops at Hockenheim, Leclerc was released by Ferrari in to the path of Romain Grosjean – forcing the Haas driver to hit the brakes and subsequently costing him positions.

But rather than Leclerc being given a time-penalty for what happened, the stewards elected to hand Ferrari a 5000 euro fine instead.

Read Also:

That sanction prompted unease from rivals, who feared that it would open up a precedent for teams to take more risks at pit stops over releasing drivers, because a fine for getting it wrong was not felt to be a big enough deterrent.

It has emerged that the matter was discussed during Thursday afternoon's team manager's meeting with the FIA ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, and there was a unanimous request for time penalties to be deemed as the only acceptable punishment.

Following discussions, the FIA accepted the concerns of teams that fines were not enough of a deterrent and it was agreed that from now on, if there is an unsafe release, then there will be a time penalty.

That decision will quell unhappiness in the pitlane about what happened last weekend, with Max Verstappen in particular having been upset about the matter.

Verstappen had been given a time penalty earlier this year for an unsafe release at the Monaco Grand Prix, when he was released into the path of Valtteri Bottas and the pair collided.

"It is completely wrong of course," said Verstappen, when asked by Motorsport.com about the Ferrari fine.

"If they will get a fine then everybody will do it. I think it is not fair and to say that they gave me that penalty [in Monaco] only because we touched, that is also not fair.

"You are still releasing the car knowing there is a car in the fast lane, and if it's just a fine – it is unfair."

Speaking about the size of the fine Ferrari was given, Verstappen said: "That is peanuts for a team. They really don't care to pay that. So I think it is completely wrong to do that, especially if you talk about safety. It is not correct."

Next article
Spanish GP set to remain on 2020 F1 calendar

Previous article

Spanish GP set to remain on 2020 F1 calendar

Next article

Hungarian GP: Thursday press conference

Hungarian GP: Thursday press conference
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.