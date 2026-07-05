Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

Formula 1
British GP
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

NASCAR
Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

Toto Wolff reveals how close Kimi Antonelli came to a Silverstone win

Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff reveals how close Kimi Antonelli came to a Silverstone win

F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

Formula 1
British GP
F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Martin Brundle challenges FIA after British GP safety car finish: "Denied a proper end"

Formula 1
British GP
Martin Brundle challenges FIA after British GP safety car finish: "Denied a proper end"

Lewis Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium

Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium
Formula 1 British GP

FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

The FIA has blamed a software error for the controversial end to the British GP 

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Edited:
FIA Safety Car

FIA Safety Car

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The FIA has explained a “software error” caused the controversial end to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the safety car initially called in for a final-lap shootout before the decision was reversed.

After Max Verstappen crashed with six laps to go, the safety car was deployed, which triggered a frantic finish to the Silverstone race.

Once Verstappen’s Red Bull was recovered from the Stowe gravel trap by the marshals, FIA race control followed its standard procedures by allowing the lapped cars to overtake the train to unlap themselves.

Those cars were cleared on the penultimate lap, but F1 rules state that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure. That lap was set to be the final lap of the race.

However, race control’s messaging flashed up with “safety car in this lap” on the penultimate lap to indicate a one-lap restart was set to take place.

But eight seconds later, the race control messaging system updated with “safety car deployed” and the safety car duly stayed out on track for the final lap, effectively ending the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ben Stansall / Pool /AFP via Getty Images

The FIA has moved to clarify the situation, stating: “The Safety Car period regulation, Article B5. 13.5, states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure.

“This process was followed by Race Operations. The “Safety Car In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error.”

With the rules followed correctly, it meant Charles Leclerc took victory without a final-lap fight despite pitting for fresh soft tyres in preparation for a restart.

George Russell, who didn’t pit for fresh tyres, duly moved up to second for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton also pitted for fresh tyres.

The seven-time F1 world champion is still under investigation for an earlier yellow flag infringement.

The focus and sensitivity around late-race restarts in F1 is magnified given the events of the 2021 title decider in Abu Dhabi GP, when the FIA rules were not followed correctly and saw a one-lap restart occur, which enabled Verstappen to overtake Hamilton and take the world title.

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
57
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin Brundle challenges FIA after British GP safety car finish: "Denied a proper end"
Next article F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

Top Comments
More from
Haydn Cobb

LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Max Verstappen goes off and retires, safety car is out

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Max Verstappen goes off and retires, safety car is out

LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates – Kimi Antonelli claims pole

Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates – Kimi Antonelli claims pole

LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - sprint race

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - sprint race

Latest news

Max Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

Formula 1
British GP
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

NASCAR
Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

Toto Wolff reveals how close Kimi Antonelli came to a Silverstone win

Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff reveals how close Kimi Antonelli came to a Silverstone win

Feature

Discover prime content

How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate

Formula 1
British GP
By Jennifer Frisinger
How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Formula 1
British GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
View more