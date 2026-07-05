F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

Formula 1's pre-race drivers' parade for the British Grand Prix took a hilarious turn on Sunday when multiple drivers beached their LEGO minicars in the Silverstone gravel traps.

The grid was tasked with completing the traditional lap of the circuit in custom-built, driveable LEGO karts. Capable of speeds up to 25km/h, the heavy brick-built machines proved too slow for many of the drivers. Several drivers attempted to cut the corner to gain an advantage over their rivals, but instead became beached in the gravel.

As the marshals had to intervene to retrieve the LEGO karts, the carnage continued throughout the lap. Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who abandoned his kart in the gravel, hopped onto the side of his former team-mate Lando Norris's kart for the remainder of the lap.

Footage of the race had already amassed 1.2 million views and over 28,000 likes on X at the time of writing.

"LEGO cars saw the gravel and said, 'we’re proper F1 now.' Absolute chaos, love it!" one fan commented, while another added: "Oh God, this was hilarious & great the drivers having a blast. Please, can we have a LEGO Drivers' Championship and have a race each race weekend?"

"For everybody who wants to see the drivers compete in equal machinery... this is what you get!" another comment read, while someone else posted: "This looks like the drivers had a lot of fun in those karts!"

Further reactions included: "What's even funnier is that the president of the FIA got his normal kart and beached it too hahaha! Best race ever!!!" and "LEGO cars getting beached right at the start is sending me. Who thought this was a good idea and why is it so funny? Best Drivers' Parade in years purely for the chaos."

Photos from British GP - Sunday