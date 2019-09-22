Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore

shares
comments
Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore
By:
Co-author: Jake Boxall-Legge
Sep 22, 2019, 8:36 AM

Ferrari's surprising performance in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying caught Mercedes out with a "big step", as its latest Formula 1 upgrade made it a "force to be reckoned with".

A significant upgrade package helped Charles Leclerc claims his third pole position in a row at a circuit most expected to be the domain of Mercedes and Red Bull.

It is part of Ferrari's pursuit of greater peak downforce, an area it has been weaker in that Mercedes and Red Bull this season.

Greater aerodynamic efficiency and a powerful engine made it a major factor at power-sensitive circuits, leading to Leclerc's poles and victories in Belgium and Italy.

But its major package to boost peak downforce has paid off in Singapore, where Leclerc surged to his fifth pole of the year.

What is Ferrari's major upgrade?

Giorgio Piola and Jake Boxall-Legge

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari's updates includes a new floor, diffuser and rear wing, but the most obvious part is at the front of the car, where the addition of 'nostrils' to the nose draws air inwards along a 'cape' section fitted to the underside.

Pioneered by Mercedes, the cape has been included by a number of teams this season in their efforts to increase the overall front-end downforce, and Ferrari has now followed suit.

The inclination of the nostrils' leading edge forces airflow passing underneath to take a longer path to match the air speed above, and hence creates a lower pressure area to limit any effects of lift.

In addition, the cape is also shaped to link up with the bargeboards further down the car and, as a result, the front wing mounting pylons have changed, losing the array of slots.

Although there will be less control over the airflow here, the cape section offers different options in managing the air moving underneath the chassis bulkhead

Ferrari has also brought a new floor to Singapore, featuring an array of fins to help direct airflow passing over the top of the floor outwards, working with the slots in the floor to provide a sealing effect.

How has it changed the car?

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Monaco and Hungary are the two circuits Singapore is compared to most often.

In Monaco, Ferrari was 0.781s and a massive 1.1% off the pace with Sebastian Vettel, although Leclerc looked like he would be more competitive but got knocked out of Q1.

Ferrari fared better in Hungary but was still uncompetitive, with Leclerc 0.471s and 0.632% from pole.

But just three races later, Leclerc is the pacesetter, backed up by Vettel in third, as Ferrari has dramatically turned the tables.

The upgrades will likely have had an impact on overall grip but more importantly appear to have given the drivers a finer balance on-track, a subtle change that gives them more confidence to attack.

Leclerc admitted it was difficult to compare Singapore to Hungary, but asked by Motorsport.com to assess the impact of the upgrade he said "it seems that it's working" and "data-wise it was working [in practice] for the engineers too".

A better balance is more likely to benefit Vettel, who has struggled with the feel of his SF90 all season compared to Leclerc.

"We didn't have such a great balance [in Hungary]," said Vettel. "I think some corners were very good, other corners we lost a lot.

"It seems like this weekend we're not losing in those corners that we were losing in Hungary.

"So, I think it's mostly adding performance to the car and in the right place, so we were able to trim the balance, so that we could extract more performance."

Ferrari (and Leclerc) nail it

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates taking pole

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates taking pole

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The other element to Ferrari's leap forward is its execution of qualifying, an area Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted his team left something on the table.

Part of that is that Ferrari's ongoing work with adding downforce to its car and improving its understanding, not just a sudden one-off performance gain.

"From Hungary to now, we've understood also the car better," said Leclerc.

"We know the balance we need to achieve in order to have the best performance and I think that has also showed in the results on track.

"I think it's a combination of knowing where the balance needs to be and the improvements that we've made on the car."

Leclerc was also unhappy after Friday practice, even though the car itself was not performing badly, so felt refinement would enable him to extract more from himself.

"I had a very tough Friday," he said. "It was definitely not my day, I didn't feel comfortable in the car.

"But I worked quite hard and it paid off."

Next article
Verstappen lacks the "speed to attack" in Singapore

Previous article

Verstappen lacks the "speed to attack" in Singapore

Next article

MGU-K issue gave Ricciardo 0.000001s advantage

MGU-K issue gave Ricciardo 0.000001s advantage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore

1h
2
Formula 1

MGU-K issue gave Ricciardo 0.000001s advantage

52m
3
Formula 1

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3

1h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen lacks the "speed to attack" in Singapore

1h
5
Formula 1

Haas data mismatch prompts Grosjean spec experiment

26m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Haas data mismatch prompts Grosjean spec experiment
F1

Haas data mismatch prompts Grosjean spec experiment

MGU-K issue gave Ricciardo 0.000001s advantage
F1

MGU-K issue gave Ricciardo 0.000001s advantage

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore
F1

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore

Verstappen lacks the "speed to attack" in Singapore
F1

Verstappen lacks the "speed to attack" in Singapore

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3
F1

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.