Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

shares
comments
Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 5:13 PM

Ferrari believes its encouraging Russian Grand Prix practice pace has validated the performance of its latest Formula 1 aerodynamic package, and will not introduce any more major updates this season.

The Italian team claimed a shock pole position and victory in Singapore last weekend, having struggled at high-downforce tracks all season.

After that result, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said that the major upgrade package the team introduced in Singapore could not explain the entirety of its performance step.

However, after Charles Leclerc lapped second quickest in Friday practice at Sochi, 0.3s slower than Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the same distance clear of the lead Mercedes, Binotto was left encouraged.

"We were competitive and that was important for us," he said. "We did a fantastic qualifying [performance] in Singapore with the new aero package.

"It was important to confirm how good was the package coming here, different types of tracks and set-ups.

"We've been fast, and competitive on the high-fuel runs, so in general I am quite happy."

Read Also:

Binotto and Ferrari's sporting director Laurent Mekies both said on Friday in Russia that the team's biggest development work for this season has now been completed.

"I would say that we are really now focused mainly on next year's car, back at the factory," said Binotto.

"And if any there are updates this season, will not be as major as the one we had in Singapore."

The ultra-smooth Sochi circuit was expected to favour Mercedes more but the championship-leading team appeared to struggle to extract performance from the softest-compound Pirellis on Friday.

That has opened the door for Ferrari to eye a fourth straight victory, as Verstappen carries a five-place grid penalty into Saturday's qualifying session courtesy of a Honda engine change.

Leclerc described his Friday as a "pretty positive day", having been particularly encouraged by what he felt was "probably our strongest race pace we've had in FP2 since the beginning of the season".

"I think Red Bull are quite strong, but we focused on ourselves," he said.

"I think there's still quite a lot of laptime to be gained on our side, the balance was not exactly how I wanted it to be, especially in the qualy runs.

"It's a track where the rears are struggling a little bit in the last sector, so you need to maybe compromise a little bit more the first sector to be better in the third sector. We are trying to find the balance in that."

Teammate Vettel was seven tenths down on Leclerc's pace, but said it was "nothing to worry [about]".

"We tried some stuff, some runs were good and some were not, so obviously we need to make sure we understand exactly why and decide the right things," he explained.

"But I'm quite happy. The car was good at some stage today, so I'm pretty confident it will be tomorrow."

Next article
Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"

Previous article

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
08:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

2h
2
Formula 1

Kvyat not allowed to use special helmet design in Russia

3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

1h
4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice

5
Formula 1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

23m

Latest videos

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Latest news

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019
F1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"
F1

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains
F1

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021
F1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice
F1

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.