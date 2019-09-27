Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"

shares
comments
Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Sep 27, 2019, 4:22 PM

Daniil Kvyat has labelled the rule that's preventing him from using a special helmet design in the Russian Grand Prix as "a joke".

The Russian had a new white, red and blue helmet prepared for the Sochi Autodrom-based race, but was denied permission by the FIA to use it in Friday practice.

This was because F1's sporting regulations only allow drivers to substantially deviate from their primary helmet livery in one event during the season, and Kvyat had already run a one-off design in Italy.

Speaking to media earlier, Kvyat said he hadn't been aware of the rule and described it as "a joke".

"It it is a good helmet. Hope you saw it. I don't know... I put it there in the garage, just to show it to everyone," Kvyat said.

"It is a joke - but anyway, the rule is a rule.

"We just worked with my designer [Jens Munser], [on] something unusual. Russian flag theme, I guess. Just something a bit different, but simple at the same time, so yeah. Very happy with design.

"Maybe I will use it tomorrow. Let's see. I still don't know what could be the consequences. But to be honest, there are bigger problems [for F1] to focus [on] than a helmet design of a driver, I guess."

Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly backed Kvyat's frustration over the "bullshit" rule.

When informed about Kvyat's helmet predicament, Gasly said: "Well that's bullshit. If that's the case, that's really bullshit.

"For me there are bigger things to worry about I think in this paddock than whether you change your helmets or not. Especially for [his] home race, I find it quite silly. Shame for Dany."

The Kvyat ruling could be an obstacle to Gasly's own plans to run a special helmet livery in engine supplier Honda's home race in Japan, as the Frenchman had already raced an Anthoine Hubert tribute helmet in Monza.

Toro Rosso representatives plan to meet Masi after Friday's usual drivers' briefing to discuss the matter.

Next article
Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

Previous article

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

Next article

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

2h
2
Formula 1

Kvyat not allowed to use special helmet design in Russia

3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

1h
4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice

5
Formula 1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

23m

Latest videos

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Latest news

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019
F1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"
F1

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains
F1

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021
F1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice
F1

Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.