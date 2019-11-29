Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "happy" Hamilton is available for 2021

shares
comments
Ferrari "happy" Hamilton is available for 2021
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 3:25 PM

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says current Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's availability for 2021 "can only make us happy", with several top Formula 1 drivers out of contract next year.

Six-time world champion Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes expires at the end of 2020, and although he said he was not looking forward to contract negotiations resuming next year, he is expected to stay with the team he has won five of his drivers' titles with.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari's warring duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are also in need of new deals for 2021 and beyond.

Asked if he would like to sign Hamilton if he remains available, Binotto said: "Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver.

"Knowing that he's available in 2021 can make us only happy, but honestly it's too early for any decision. We are happy with the drivers we've got at the moment.

"Certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do."

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, and has won five of the last six titles during the team's dominance of the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

Conversely, Ferrari has failed to mount a season-long challenge in each of those years, with new-for-2019 pairing Vettel and Leclerc having a tense on-track relationship at times and coming to blows in the previous race in Brazil.

Hamilton has been linked to Ferrari before and although an exit from Mercedes is not considered likely, he has said he would like to see current team boss Toto Wolff's future determined before making his own decision.

Asked about Hamilton's comments, Wolff – who has been linked with a job helping run F1 – said: "Lewis and I have grown close over the last seven years. We ended up in Mercedes at the same time in 2013 and I think we have built up a lot of trust.

"At the same time, the two of us are part of a wider organisation where everybody is playing in their relative field of competence.

"For him to say that is nice. I'd also like to know where he goes or if he stays in the future.

"We are having those discussions about the future and I think it is very important between the two of us, like between many others that have played an important role within that team.

"There are many things to be decided on and we will see over the winter."

Next article
Bottas reprimanded for Grosjean practice crash

Previous article

Bottas reprimanded for Grosjean practice crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP3 Starts in
17 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari "happy" Hamilton is available for 2021

35m
2
Formula 1

McLaren's BAT branding to increase significantly in 2020

3
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean

1h
4
Formula 1

Bottas reprimanded for Grosjean practice crash

1h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Ferrari "happy" Hamilton is available for 2021
F1

Ferrari "happy" Hamilton is available for 2021

Bottas reprimanded for Grosjean practice crash
F1

Bottas reprimanded for Grosjean practice crash

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP
F1

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash
F1

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.