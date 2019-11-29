Bottas, Grosjean called to stewards after practice crash

FP2 pacesetter Bottas was on a long run late in the session when he made an aggressive dive to the inside of Grosjean at the end of the second of the Yas Marina circuit’s two back straights.

Grosjean appeared not to see the Mercedes and the Haas driver turned in, the two collided and Grosjean was turned around.

Both drivers blamed each other for the clash and they have been summoned to see the stewards at 19.00 local time.

“What the f*** was that?” questioned Grosjean immediately. “Where did he come from?”

Asked if he had damage he replied: “Yeah, I think it’s floor and everything. Mate, he was miles away.

“Check the car, if we can go again we go again, but I’m worried it’s no good.”

Grosjean did not rejoin the session, but Bottas – who is due to start at the back of the grid on Sunday because of engine penalties – did make it back out.

“He turned into me,” Bottas said. “Didn’t leave any space.”

The session red-flagged to deal with the bodywork both cars shed in the incident, and Bottas’s teammate Lewis Hamilton asked Mercedes who had crashed.

“Contact between Valtteri and Grosjean,” Hamilton was told. “Valtteri was going down the inside of Grosjean at 11 and Grosjean turned in. So they hit each other.”

“Could have guessed,” Hamilton replied.