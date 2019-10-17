Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

shares
comments
Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Oct 17, 2019, 9:52 AM

A number of Ferrari's Formula 1 rivals have written to the FIA for clarity over the legality of design aspects they believe are behind the Italian team's engine advantage.

Motorsport.com understands that Ferrari's competitors are seeking clarification over whether they are clear to pursue similar concepts themselves or if the ideas fall foul of the regulations.

The requests have come after Ferrari's recent performance breakthrough revealed the full extent of its engine advantage, which is believed to be worth up to 0.8 seconds at some tracks and has been described as 'ludicrous' by one high-level team source.

Since the summer break Ferrari has topped all five qualifying sessions and won three grands prix.

A significant car upgrade in Singapore has helped counter the cornering performance deficit that held it back through much of the season, and turned its speed advantage into a crucial qualifying edge.

Read Also:

Ferrari's gains have helped re-establish it ahead of Red Bull and also leapfrog Mercedes in terms of on-track performance.

One theory relates to Ferrari's intercooler and how a controlled leak may allow a small amount of oil to enter the combustion process, and produce a power boost for a short period of time.

Using oil in the intercooler, which Ferrari is thought to be alone in utilising, is permitted by the regulations, although the rules demand that such systems "must not intentionally make use of the latent heat of vaporisation of any fluid with the exception of fuel for the normal purpose of combustion in the engine".

At least one of Ferrari's rivals believes this could be where part of its qualifying advantage comes from and has sought clarification over whether such a practice would be allowed.

Ferrari's energy recovery system has also drawn attention from a different competitor, which has raised its own query with the FIA.

However, Ferrari's rivals say they have not had responses to their attempts to gain clarification.

The FIA's preference is that teams lodge a protest, something FIA president Jean Todt referenced last year when Ferrari was scrutinised by the FIA amid question marks over its ERS and battery usage.

When approached by Motorsport.com over the current concerns from Ferrari's rivals, the FIA said it "continues to monitor all parameters relating to conformity of power units in the FIA Formula One World Championship to the technical regulations".

It also stated it has "received no protest from any competitor regarding any current designs".

The lack of a response from the FIA to specific correspondence has left Ferrari's rivals uncertain about how to proceed.

Part of the worry is also whether this is among the fall-out from Charlie Whiting's shock death on the eve of the season and the redistribution of his wide-ranging responsibilities.

When Whiting held his position as race director, formal and informal queries were a common way of clarifying the governing body's position on potential grey areas.

This allowed concerns to be discussed openly and settled without the need for protesting, which could lead to teams targeting one another and create greater conflict.

The process also fostered trust that the FIA was on top of sensitive technical matters, rather than relying on teams to formally table concerns before the governing body intervened.

Ferrari's performance gains have not been enough to disrupt Mercedes' domination of the V6 turbo-hybrid engine era, as Mercedes wrapped up a sixth consecutive constructors' title in Japan, but it has become the benchmark in outright engine performance.

In Russia, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said its engine advantage is "not as big" as some people think.

The scrutiny over Ferrari's progress started in earnest last year with an investigation into its ERS that ended with the FIA insisting it was "satisfied".

However, even then, elements of how the FIA handled that process led to concerns.

Mercedes staff members Lorenzo Sassi and James Allison were publicly named by the FIA as responsible for raising the initial ERS concerns – a disclosure Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called "disturbing".

An official protest against elements of Ferrari's current design appears unlikely.

It would have to be made during a grand prix weekend and would likely be against the alleged non-compliance of a car within the regulations.

That is generally required no later than thirty minutes after the publication of the provisional classification.

Next article
Senna to be honoured in Sao Paulo Fan Festival

Previous article

Senna to be honoured in Sao Paulo Fan Festival
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
17:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
17:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
20:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

11m
2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

4
Supercars

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad

5
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Latest videos

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Latest news

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA
F1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

Senna to be honoured in Sao Paulo Fan Festival
F1

Senna to be honoured in Sao Paulo Fan Festival

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?
F1

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown
F1

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries
F1

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.