Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Race in
07 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison

shares
comments
Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 9:04 AM

Ferrari’s inability to score pole position at the last two Formula 1 race having held a strong qualifying advantaged before that is “interesting”, says Mercedes technical director James Allison.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has qualified on pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix, two weeks after Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas topped qualifying in the United States.

Ferrari had started the previous six grands prix from pole position, although it was only fastest in five of those as its most recent pole came after poleman Verstappen picked up a grid penalty in Mexico.

More significantly, Ferrari’s qualifying defeats in the US and Brazil each followed technical directives from the FIA issued to stop teams potentially exploiting oil burning and fuel flow regulations for performance gains.

Verstappen has led suggestions that the FIA’s decrees have triggered Ferrari’s lost qualifying edge, rather than coincided with it.

After a strong Friday at Interlagos with significantly superior straightline speed, that advantaged was significantly reduced in qualifying.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on Ferrari’s change in straightline speed gains in Brazil, Allison warned against making assumptions but admitted Ferrari’s shift in form was noteworthy.

“I think they were still pretty useful on the straights,” said Allison. “But not quite as marked as it was [Friday].

“That could be all sorts of things. We all run different power modes on a Friday.

“Probably the only thing that you could stand back from a distance and say is that it's two races on the trot where it hasn't been pole position for a Ferrari. And they sort of had a reasonably comfortable margin.

“So it's an interesting thing, but not anything you could draw any solid conclusions from.

“They’re still a quick car on the straights and let's just see how they are in the race tomorrow, how they are in the in the races to come.”

Read Also:

Verstappen outqualified the lead Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel by just over a tenth at Interlagos, where the Red Bull was fastest in the twisty middle sector.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc narrowly topped the speed trap figures and held a bigger 5.6km/h advantage over Verstappen at the finish line, but was only 2.2km/h faster than the best Mercedes.

Leclerc also set the fastest time in sector three, which comprises the Juncao left-hander and then a flat-out blast lasting more than a kilometre to the finish line, but both Mercedes and Red Bulls were within a tenth.

Asked if he was surprised by the performance of Verstappen and Red Bull, Allison said: “I'd clearly prefer it if it was us that was on pole.

“But Max has looked quick all weekend and it's not the first time this year that Max has been the quickest car.

“So it would be wrong to say this is a complete bolt from the blue.

“That's a very good car and an extremely good driver so they did a better job than we did and deserved pole position.”

Next article
Sainz vows to take “maximum attack” approach in Brazil

Previous article

Sainz vows to take “maximum attack” approach in Brazil
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event QU
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
Race Starts in
07 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
21:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
11:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison

45m
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

3
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton surprised by Red Bull's straightline speed

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "down on power" against Red Bull, Ferrari

5
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up

20m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

Latest news

Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison
F1

Ferrari form dip "interesting" after pole run – Allison

Sainz vows to take “maximum attack” approach in Brazil
F1

Sainz vows to take “maximum attack” approach in Brazil

Brazilian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Brazilian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Leclerc blames "stupid" mistake for missing 'pole' shot
F1

Leclerc blames "stupid" mistake for missing 'pole' shot

Vettel, Hamilton surprised by Red Bull's straightline speed
F1

Vettel, Hamilton surprised by Red Bull's straightline speed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.