Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

shares
comments
Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Aug 21, 2019, 7:53 AM

Ferrari is “not happy yet” with the proposed 2021 Formula 1 regulations and is pushing back against standardisation, according to team boss Mattia Binotto.

F1 owner Liberty has been keen to put an increased emphasis on standardisation in F1’s 2021 rule revamp, and the ‘21 car blueprint unveiled in July has included standard wheels and brake systems in addition to other aspects of the car being simplified.

The final 2021 tech ruleset, however, will not be signed off until October, meaning that the degree of standardisation could yet be changed.

Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of the summer break, Binotto said Ferrari was sceptical about the proposed direction of the 2021 car design rules, and in particular did not see a point to the standardisation.

“I am not happy yet,” Binotto said. “I am not happy as Ferrari yet. I think since the very beginning we always said that we are against the standardisation, and I feel we are going too much in the direction of standardisation.

“Why are we against [it]? Because we believe that, first, the DNA of this sport is competition, and standardising somehow is against the spirit.

“Second, because, whatever you're doing standard doesn't mean that you are saving money, because you need to re-engineer your car, your components, towards the new component, and that has an impact as well on the economical [side]. So I'm not sure that the balance is positive.”

Ferrari SF90 2021-2019 car side comparison

Ferrari SF90 2021-2019 car side comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Binotto said that adding more standard components would not serve much of a cost-cutting purpose in 2021 given the impending introduction of the budget cap.

“Sustainability is a key factor, and I think the budget cap we are all in favour, we have all subscribed already, and I think the financial regulation is a key point of the future as well, because it's stopping expenses, it's closing the gap between the small and the big teams - even if maybe the budget which has been agreed is very high for small teams, but at least you reduce the gap.

“And I think that, again, it's back on the standardisation. I don't think we need standard parts to save money, because we will anyway spend whatever is the cap. At least the top teams will spend whatever is the cap, so on the standard parts will not be affecting that respect.

“So, while I understand the reason of them, I think we need to be careful in evaluating the risk versus benefit, and not forgetting also the final objective.”

Binotto also admitted to his reservations about the aero revamp for 2021, which will see championship return to a ‘ground effect’ concept.

“We have always been very concerned by the new aero regulation, since the very first time, for two main reasons here again.

“First, we believe that starting from scratch, a new regulation, there may be a lot of unintended consequences, so the level of risk is very high. And the second, because we feel that aerodynamic should remain a performance differentiator.

“What we should avoid as F1 is - we should not transform the sport into a show, I think that still it has to remain a sport, the show by itself has short legs.

“Certainly we need to improve the spectacle of our sport, which is two different things [show and spectacle].

“So, by doing that, I think we need to really be careful on what we are deciding, we should avoid to overreact, I think we may have spectacle today, there are few things that need to be improved and which we are all in agreement, I think we should be focused on those.”

Next article
F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?

Previous article

F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?

Next article

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.