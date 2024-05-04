F1's points system debate now about extending it beyond 12th position

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, F1 teams and series bosses are considering the idea of extending the current points-paying positions beyond the current top 10.

A proposal for it to cover the top 12 was evaluated at a recent F1 Commission meeting, but it was felt that more time was needed to nail down a bulletproof plan.

And it has emerged that the main factor now being discussed is whether or not the points should be given out much further back, and potentially all the way to 20th.

Speaking about the latest on the points proposal, Williams team boss James Vowles said: "I think changing the points is sensible, but there were just questions over where do we go? Is it P12, P14, P16, or all cars, fundamentally?

"It was a very good conversation at the F1 Commission around this, where the room was pretty much united in let's do something that's good for the sport. However, let's take our time to get it right and do it once."

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said that with F1's audience having changed in recent years, it was right to consider a radical shake-up of the way points were distributed.

"I think the system needs to be looked at," he explained. "We have a new fan base also. We are not any more the purists that we were for these many years. So, I think it is really time to have a look at this. Personally, I think there always needs to be something to fight for, wherever you are.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I think it was a good consensus in the F1 Commission to say we want to make an adjustment, but we should not rush it, because we don't want to change it again later. So, I think it's important that we have a good thought about it, and then we discuss some different proposals next time."

While there has been some criticism that extending the points-scoring positions will make it too easy to earn them, McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks that offering points for every finisher has its merits.

"I think there could be an argument made for all," he said. "That would obviously be quite an overhaul.

"I think as soon as points come into play, it makes every pass that much more important. Sometimes cars will pull in, save some stuff on their car, wear and tear, because they're out of the points. That would eliminate that.

"If a quicker car gets shuffled to the back, every pass counts. So, I think there's an argument you could make for the entire grid - and certainly no less than 12.

"But I think, as James mentioned, we need to change it once and that's what we agreed at the FIA Commission: let's do a review. I think all the teams were in the same spot, that expanding the points is a good thing to do. "