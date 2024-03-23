F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP
Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.
This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.
When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.
Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|3-0
|Sergio PErez
|1
|Bahrain
|
5
(+0.358s in Q3)
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|
3
(+0.335s in Q3)
|1
|Australia
|
3
(+0.359s in Q3)
Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|0-3
|George Russell
|
9
(+0.225s in Q3)
|Bahrain
|3
|
8
(+0.144s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|
11
(+0.059s in Q2)
|Australia
|7
Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|1-1
|Carlos Sainz
|2
|Bahrain
|
4
(+0.100s in Q3)
|
5
(+0.250s in Q3)
|Australia
|
2
|Charles Leclerc
|1-0
|Oliver Bearman
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|
11
(+0.530s in Q2)
McLaren
|Lando Norris
|2-1
|Oscar Piastri
|7
|Bahrain
|
8
(+0.069s in Q3)
|
6
(+0.043s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|
5
|
4
|Australia
|
6
(+0.257s in Q3)
Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|2-1
|Lance Stroll
|6
|Bahrain
|
12
(+0.399s in Q2)
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|
10
(+0.726s in Q3)
|
10
(+0.480s in Q3)
|Australia
|
9
Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|0-3
|Esteban Ocon
|
20
(+0.155s in Q1)
|Bahrain
|19
|
18
(+0.004s in Q1)
|Saudi Arabia
|17
|
17
(+0.365s in Q1)
|Australia
|15
Williams
|Alexander Albon
|2-0
|Logan Sargeant
|13
|Bahrain
|
18
(+0.373s in Q1)
|12
|Saudi Arabia
|
19
(+0.419s in Q1)
|12
|Australia
|
DNS
RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3-0
|Daniel Ricciardo
|11
|Bahrain
|
14
(+0.149s in Q2)
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|
14
(+0.461s in Q2)
|8
|Australia
|
18
(+1.297s in Q1)
Sauber
|Valtteri Bottas
|3-0
|Zhou Guanyu
|16
|Bahrain
|
17
(+0.001s in Q1)
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|
-
(no lap time – crash in FP3)
|13
|Australia
|
20
(+0.848s in Q1)
Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|1-2
|Kevin Magnussen
|10
|Bahrain
|
15
(+0.678s in Q2)
|
15
(no lap time – technical issue)
|Saudi Arabia
|
13
|
16
(+0.549s in Q1)
|Australia
|
14
