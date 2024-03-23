Sainz "almost not believing" Australia F1 front row after surgery
Carlos Sainz was "almost not believing" his front row start for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, still feeling discomfort aboard his Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery.
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying
Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sainz missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a fortnight ago due to appendicitis and recovered just in time from the procedure to travel to Australia and take part in the Melbourne event.
The Spaniard produced a strong qualifying performance to grab second on the grid behind polesitter Max Verstappen which he said was surprising given the quick turnaround from his surgery and the discomfort he still feels behind the wheel.
"It's been a tough couple of weeks, a lot of days in bed waiting to see if I could make it to this weekend," Sainz said after finishing 0.270s behind Verstappen's Red Bull.
"To put it on the front row after leading through qualifying, I was almost not believing it, especially after how tough it's been.
"I'm very happy to be challenging the Red Bulls this weekend. I was a bit rusty at the beginning yesterday but then I got up to speed and I could finally find the pace and feeling good with a car.
"I'm not gonna lie. I'm not in my most comfortable state when I'm driving out there, but I can get it done.
"A lot of discomfort and weird feelings but no pain, so it allows me to push for a flat out."
Sainz says Williams driver Alex Albon, who was struck by appendicitis at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, warned him about the type of discomfort he would be facing due to the high loads in the cockpit.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"I feel like it's exactly what Alex told me before jumping in the car when he got his appendix removed," Sainz explained.
"With the g-force and everything, on the inside, it just feels like everything is moving more than normal and you need some confidence to brace the core and the body as you're used to do, but you get used to it.
"There is no pain, there is nothing to worry about. It's just a weird feeling that you have to get used to while driving. Especially on this circuit, we're pulling five to six Gs in some of the braking [zones] and corners."
Sainz felt like missing out on qualifying and the race in Jeddah hurt him more, because he felt still a bit behind on learning his 2024 car, especially on the softest tyre compound.
"I'm still learning this new car, I missed a qualifying session in Jeddah and full race, so probably there were things there that I could have learned through qualifying that I could have applied today," he explained.
"The car surprised me in a couple of corners once we started to crank in the flap. It wasn't the cleanest of laps, but as I said, if you would have told me even five days ago, that I could have travelled here, still recovering, and be P2 on the grid and fighting for pole, I would have taken it."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia
Sainz “not stupid”, will admit if unfit for Melbourne F1 return
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Leclerc targets Perez in F1 Australian GP, as Verstappen "too strong"
Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc
Latest news
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Prime
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments