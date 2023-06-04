Subscribe
Previous / Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes Next / Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field on the formation lap

Verstappen dominated the race after fending off a first-corner challenge from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Mercedes had the second-fastest car in the race, and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the podium spots, ahead of the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who rose from 11th to finish fourth.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Spanish GP race results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 66 -
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 66 -24.090
63 George Russell Mercedes 66 -32.389
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 66 -35.812
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 66 -45.698
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 66 -1'03.320
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 66 -1'04.127
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 66 -1'09.242
24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 66 -1'11.878
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 66 -1'13.530
11  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 66 -1'14.419
12  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 66 -1'15.416
13  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 65 -
14  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 65 -
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 65 -
16  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 65 -
17  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 65 -
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 65 -
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 65 -
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 65 -

How the 2023 F1 Spanish GP was won

Verstappen, who started on medium-compound tyres, just held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, fending off the soft-shod Sainz’s attack around the outside of the first corner. Behind them, third-placed qualifier Lando Norris (McLaren) and a fast-starting Hamilton touched at Turn 2, and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) passed Hamilton moments later for third at Turn 5.

Hamilton settled into fourth place, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, but Norris was forced to pit at the end of the opening lap for a new nose section. Russell passed Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin for sixth on lap seven.

Hamilton repassed Stroll for third on lap eight, and Russell gained another place from Ocon on lap 11 to run fifth.

After a disastrous Q2 stranded him in 11th on the grid, Sergio Perez moved through the field in the second Red Bull and ran eighth by lap 10.

With Hamilton closing in, Sainz pitted for mediums on lap 16, and the Mercedes duo were happy to run longer on the softs. Hamilton pitted nine laps later, rejoining behind Sainz, but on much fresher mediums and Russell stopped a lap later, staying just ahead of Ocon.

Verstappen pitted on lap 27, switching his mediums for hards, while Perez ran a lap longer and rejoined back in ninth.

Hamilton passed Sainz for second at Turn 1 on lap 28, but was already 12s behind Verstappen by this point, as Russell passed Stroll for fourth. Just after half distance, Russell also passed Sainz to make it a Mercedes 2-3, while Perez carved his way up to fifth on his fresh rubber.

Sainz made his second pitstop just before two-third’s distance on lap 42, switching to hards.

Russell pitted for softs on lap 46, and Hamilton followed suit five laps later. Perez also stopped for softs, rejoining 3s behind Sainz. That allowed Verstappen to make a comfort stop for softs for the run to the finish too – despite getting a black and white flag for exceeding track limits on three occasions.

Alonso passed Ocon with 14 laps to go, albeit only just after the Frenchman made a hard defensive move on the run to Turn 1. A lap later, Perez passed Sainz for fourth and set off after the Mercedes but ran out of time to catch Russell.

Sainz finished fifth, ahead of the Astons of Stroll and Alonso. Ocon was eighth from Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who got a 5s penalty for forcing a car off track – and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Due to Tsunoda's penalty, Gasly got the final point in 10th.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started from the pitlane on hard tyre, after the rear-end of his car was changed following his terrible qualifying performance, behind Logan Sargeant’s Williams.

He went on an aggressive tyre strategy, switching to softs on lap 17 and back to hards on lap 43, but he could only finish 12th – promoted a place by Tsunoda's penalty.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Spanish GP fastest laps

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.330  
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.666 0.336
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'16.676 0.346
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'17.182 0.852
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'17.875 1.545
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'18.069 1.739
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'18.083 1.753
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.242 1.912
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.357 2.027
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'18.375 2.045
11  55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'18.403 2.073
12  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'18.594 2.264
13  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'18.679 2.349
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'18.722 2.392
15  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.753 2.423
16  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'18.776 2.446
17  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'18.904 2.574
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'18.946 2.616
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.133 2.803
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'19.247 2.917

2023 F1 Spanish GP pitstops

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen M 26 H 26 S 16    
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton S 27 M 26 S 19    
3 United Kingdom George Russell S 25 M 20 S 24    
4 Mexico Sergio Perez M 27 H 23 S 16    
5 Spain Carlos Sainz S 18 M 26 H 25    
6 Canada Lance Stroll S 17 S 23 H 32    
7 Spain Fernando Alonso S 22 S 28 H 22    
8 France Esteban Ocon S 16 M 22 H 31    
9 China Zhou Guanyu S 9 H 27 H 30    
10 France Pierre Gasly S 22 M 20 H 27    
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc H 16 S 25 H 50    
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda S 10 H 24 M 32    
13 Australia Oscar Piastri S 19 H 22 M 26    
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries S 9 H 29 M 27    
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg S 11 M 18 H 17 M 22
16 Thailand Alex Albon S 16 H 21 M 28    
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris S 3 H 21 M 28 S 18
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen S 10 M 14 H 18 M 23
19 Finland Valtteri Bottas S 5 H 34 H 26    
20 United States Logan Sargeant M 17 H 19 H 29    
View full results
shares
comments

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

Indy NXT
Detroit

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1 Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

IndyCar
Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow" Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

IndL Indy NXT
Detroit

Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1 Indy NXT Detroit: Agony then joy for Siegel, as Gold wins R1

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe