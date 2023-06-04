Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"
Lewis Hamilton has suggested his new Mercedes Formula 1 contract could be signed as early as Monday during planned meetings with team boss Toto Wolff.
Hamilton's current Mercedes deal runs out at the end of this season, prompting traditional speculation on whether the 38-year-old will re-commit to the team that propelled him to six of his seven world championships or walk away from the series.
It even prompted wild speculation about a possible move to Ferrari, which was quickly refuted by all parties.
Both Hamilton and Wolff have regularly suggested they could thrash out a fresh deal without great difficulties, and after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton gave the firmest hint yet that a contract extension is imminent.
When asked in the post-race press conference if a new deal is in the pipeline, Hamilton chuckled: "Well, I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we're going to meet with Toto tomorrow. So hopefully, we can get something done."
Hamilton's words were echoed by Wolff when he was asked by Sky Sports F1 when Hamilton's new deal would be concluded.
"I think we just need to get time to sit over coffee. That's going to take half an hour," he said.
Hamilton felt his Mercedes contract situation has no bearing on his performance but admitted that it would be easier for him and the team to focus on challenging Red Bull in 2024 once the deal is out of the way.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, is interviewed by Nico Rosberg after the race
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"Well, you can see today: my results, my performance is not affected by that," Hamilton explained.
"I think it's always something that's at the back of your mind, so once this is done, then you're able to then focus more about the future.
"But as I said, I'm working as hard as I can with this team. And I see so much strength within a team, I think they are still so hungry.
"The podium today was really, really special; to be able to see the excitement in all the people that I've worked with such a little time.
"When we go back right now, there'll be great energy within the office. But these guys just don't take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy.
"And then they'll be back down into the books, trying to figure out how we can win the next race. That's what I love about them."
Related video
Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround
Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash
Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Russell admits rain/sweat confusion during Spanish GP was "embarrassing"
Russell admits rain/sweat confusion during Spanish GP was "embarrassing" Russell admits rain/sweat confusion during Spanish GP was "embarrassing"
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game
Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game
Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races
Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races
Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"
Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell" Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"
Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted
Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.