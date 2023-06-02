F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Verstappen was fastest in both FP1 and FP2, but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso got to within 0.17s of the championship leader in the latter.

Spanish Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen went to the top of the times five minutes into the session, setting 1m16.583s on the Pirelli prototype tyre, which will make its race debut at Silverstone.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez briefly beat him with his first flying lap of 1m16.420s on medium-compound rubber, but Verstappen topped that with 1m15.945s, almost half a second clear.

Just after the halfway point of the session Verstappen switched to the softs, unleashing 1m14.606s, putting him 0.768s clear of Perez.

As in Monaco, Esteban Ocon was best of the rest for Alpine, eight tenths down on Verstappen and less than a tenth clear of an impressive Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was fifth fastest but collided with Logan Sargeant’s Williams at the Turn 10 hairpin. Alonso was sixth for Aston, just under a second off the pace, head of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

The Ferrari duo were eighth and ninth, with Charles Leclerc fractionally faster running the old sidepods than Carlos Sainz, who was using the new Red Bull-style setup. George Russell rounded out the top 10 in the updated Mercedes, two spots ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Spanish Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 2?

Verstappen set the early benchmark on prototype tyre at 1m15.655s before Sainz took P1 with 1m14.999s, versus Leclerc’s 1m15.600s, both set on soft tyres.

Verstappen didn’t stay in third for long, slinging on a set of mediums and going fastest on 1m14.968s, just 0.031s faster than Sainz despite a scruffy lap.

Sainz responded by jumping to a new set of softs, producing 1m14.274s, before Verstappen put him in his place with a 1m13.907s. Alonso took second with the fastest final sector time, just 0.17s away from Verstappen overall.

Nico Hulkenberg kept Haas’s strong form going by taking P3, 0.27s down on Verstappen, and ahead of Perez, Ocon and the Ferraris – with Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

Russell was eighth this time, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Hamilton.