F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Barcelona plays host to the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on June 02-04. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.
Championship leader Max Verstappen both practice sessions on Friday for Red Bull, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso emerging as his nearest rival in FP2.
What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Spanish GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
- Date: Saturday, June 03, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Spanish GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'14.606
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'15.374
|0.768
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'15.418
|0.812
|4
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'15.504
|0.898
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'15.545
|0.939
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'15.547
|0.941
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'15.689
|1.083
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'15.694
|1.088
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'15.726
|1.120
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'15.753
|1.147
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'15.783
|1.177
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'15.845
|1.239
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.906
|1.300
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'15.915
|1.309
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'15.939
|1.333
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.978
|1.372
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'16.353
|1.747
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'16.461
|1.855
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'16.506
|1.900
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'16.630
|2.024
|View full results
Spanish GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'13.907
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'14.077
|0.170
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'14.177
|0.270
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'14.219
|0.312
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'14.242
|0.335
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'14.246
|0.339
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'14.274
|0.367
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'14.392
|0.485
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'14.448
|0.541
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'14.457
|0.550
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'14.549
|0.642
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'14.583
|0.676
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'14.585
|0.678
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'14.694
|0.787
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'14.713
|0.806
|16
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.785
|0.878
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.840
|0.933
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'15.010
|1.103
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'15.056
|1.149
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'15.415
|1.508
|View full results
Related video
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.