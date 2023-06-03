Subscribe
Previous / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Barcelona plays host to the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on June 02-04. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Championship leader Max Verstappen both practice sessions on Friday for Red Bull, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso emerging as his nearest rival in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Spanish GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

  • Date: Saturday, June 03, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Spanish GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.606  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.374 0.768
3 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'15.418 0.812
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'15.504 0.898
5 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'15.545 0.939
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'15.547 0.941
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'15.689 1.083
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'15.694 1.088
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'15.726 1.120
10 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'15.753 1.147
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'15.783 1.177
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.845 1.239
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.906 1.300
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'15.915 1.309
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.939 1.333
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'15.978 1.372
17 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'16.353 1.747
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'16.461 1.855
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'16.506 1.900
20 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'16.630 2.024
View full results

Spanish GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'13.907  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'14.077 0.170
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'14.177 0.270
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'14.219 0.312
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'14.242 0.335
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.246 0.339
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'14.274 0.367
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'14.392 0.485
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'14.448 0.541
10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'14.457 0.550
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'14.549 0.642
12 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'14.583 0.676
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'14.585 0.678
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'14.694 0.787
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'14.713 0.806
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'14.785 0.878
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'14.840 0.933
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'15.010 1.103
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'15.056 1.149
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'15.415 1.508
View full results
