Formula 1 / British GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen was quickest in FP1 and FP2, setting the fastest time of the day at 1m28.078s, just 0.022s quicker than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, while Alex Albon shone for Williams.

British Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 26 1'28.600     239.363
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 1'29.048 0.448 0.448 238.159
3 Thailand Alex Albon 22 1'29.089 0.489 0.041 238.049
4 Spain Fernando Alonso 21 1'29.268 0.668 0.179 237.572
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 25 1'29.280 0.680 0.012 237.540
6 France Esteban Ocon 23 1'29.319 0.719 0.039 237.436
7 Spain Carlos Sainz 25 1'29.357 0.757 0.038 237.335
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris 25 1'29.441 0.841 0.084 237.112
9 Canada Lance Stroll 26 1'29.471 0.871 0.030 237.033
10 Australia Oscar Piastri 16 1'29.658 1.058 0.187 236.538
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 26 1'29.691 1.091 0.033 236.451
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 23 1'29.768 1.168 0.077 236.248
13 France Pierre Gasly 24 1'29.828 1.228 0.060 236.091
14 United Kingdom George Russell 28 1'29.874 1.274 0.046 235.970
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 22 1'30.090 1.490 0.216 235.404
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 28 1'30.092 1.492 0.002 235.399
17 United States Logan Sargeant 24 1'30.124 1.524 0.032 235.315
18 China Zhou Guanyu 20 1'30.321 1.721 0.197 234.802
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 21 1'30.385 1.785 0.064 234.636
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 22 1'30.591 1.991 0.206 234.102
What happened in British GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace on hard tyres at 1m29.863s before the soft tyre runs began at the halfway point of the session.

Sainz produced 1m29.357s, which was briefly topped by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine with 1m29.319s, before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took over the P1 spot with 1m29.280s.

Verstappen then stamped his authority on proceedings with 11 minutes remaining by lapping in 1m28.836s. Perez only just took P2 by 0.041s from the Williams of Albon but they were almost half a second adrift of Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) beat Leclerc into fourth, with Ocon, Sainz, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounding out the top 10.

British Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

 
Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 27 1'28.078     240.782
2 Spain Carlos Sainz 29 1'28.100 0.022 0.022 240.721
3 Thailand Alex Albon 30 1'28.296 0.218 0.196 240.187
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 30 1'28.342 0.264 0.046 240.062
5 United States Logan Sargeant 29 1'28.766 0.688 0.424 238.915
6 Canada Lance Stroll 30 1'28.866 0.788 0.100 238.646
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 28 1'28.880 0.802 0.014 238.609
8 France Pierre Gasly 27 1'28.889 0.811 0.009 238.585
9 Australia Oscar Piastri 29 1'28.926 0.848 0.037 238.485
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 26 1'29.134 1.056 0.208 237.929
11 China Zhou Guanyu 28 1'29.225 1.147 0.091 237.686
12 United Kingdom George Russell 25 1'29.238 1.160 0.013 237.652
13 France Esteban Ocon 24 1'29.242 1.164 0.004 237.641
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 1'29.260 1.182 0.018 237.593
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 1'29.283 1.205 0.023 237.532
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas 28 1'29.378 1.300 0.095 237.279
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 20 1'29.439 1.361 0.061 237.118
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 25 1'29.483 1.405 0.044 237.001
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 29 1'29.571 1.493 0.088 236.768
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc 0        
What happened in British GP Free Practice 2?

After a delayed start due to a clean-up at Copse Corner, following a big crash in F2 qualifying, Sainz set the medium-tyred pace at 1m29.083s.

Team switched to the softs earlier in this session, with Verstappen jumping to the top with a time of 1m28.078s, to which Sainz responded with 1m28.100s, just 0.022s slower.

Albon was third quickest again, ahead of Perez and his Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant. Stroll, who lost track time when his left-side mirror broke and hurt his finger when it was hit by a stone, was sixth quickest from Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Piastri and Alonso.

Leclerc was stranded in the pits with an electrical problem for the entire session.

Neither Mercedes driver featured in the top 10 in either of the practices but did show better pace on long runs.

Nyck de Vries suffered a right-front puncture on his AlphaTauri on his final lap.

