F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Verstappen was quickest in FP1 and FP2, setting the fastest time of the day at 1m28.078s, just 0.022s quicker than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, while Alex Albon shone for Williams.

British Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

What happened in British GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace on hard tyres at 1m29.863s before the soft tyre runs began at the halfway point of the session.

Sainz produced 1m29.357s, which was briefly topped by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine with 1m29.319s, before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took over the P1 spot with 1m29.280s.

Verstappen then stamped his authority on proceedings with 11 minutes remaining by lapping in 1m28.836s. Perez only just took P2 by 0.041s from the Williams of Albon but they were almost half a second adrift of Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) beat Leclerc into fourth, with Ocon, Sainz, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounding out the top 10.

British Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

What happened in British GP Free Practice 2?

After a delayed start due to a clean-up at Copse Corner, following a big crash in F2 qualifying, Sainz set the medium-tyred pace at 1m29.083s.

Team switched to the softs earlier in this session, with Verstappen jumping to the top with a time of 1m28.078s, to which Sainz responded with 1m28.100s, just 0.022s slower.

Albon was third quickest again, ahead of Perez and his Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant. Stroll, who lost track time when his left-side mirror broke and hurt his finger when it was hit by a stone, was sixth quickest from Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Piastri and Alonso.

Leclerc was stranded in the pits with an electrical problem for the entire session.

Neither Mercedes driver featured in the top 10 in either of the practices but did show better pace on long runs.

Nyck de Vries suffered a right-front puncture on his AlphaTauri on his final lap.