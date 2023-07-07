F1 British GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez, Albon
Max Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 in first practice for Formula 1's British Grand Prix, topping the session ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
The Dutchman is hunting for his sixth consecutive win this weekend at Silverstone, a feat only completed by four other drivers, as he makes his 150th start for the reigning champions.
Despite struggling for grip in the opening stages, he still managed to take an early lead with a 1m30.443s on the hard Pirelli tyres.
He continued to improve throughout before switching to the soft compound with less than 15 minutes remaining, upon which he set his session-topping time of 1m28.600s, 0.4s quicker than Perez.
Alex Albon finished the session third for Williams with a 1m29.089s, sporting a special livery for the team's 800th grand prix.
With several teams sporting new parts for the weekend - AlphaTauri's the most drastic - the track was busy early on in the hour-long practice session.
George Russell put the first time on the board for Mercedes with a 1m33.471s, before he was bettered by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who went almost a second quicker.
Verstappen then took the lead for the first time as Charles Leclerc slotted into second for Ferrari, though Hamilton was quick to take second again with a 1m31.422s.
The two-time world champion improved to a 1m29.863s to go 1.1s clear of second-placed Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) before the Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz moved ahead of him.
Despite having been running in 14th for the opening 20 minutes, Perez went up into third on the hard tyres before improving to second and demoting Leclerc.
Logan Sargeant was the first driver out on the soft tyres for Williams, slotting into third with a 1m30.327s.
Sainz then followed suit on the red-banded tyres, taking the lead with a 1m29.357s to go 0.5s quicker than Verstappen.
Hamilton was struggling with oversteer on his Mercedes, lacking rear grip at Club as he suffered twitchiness through the apex, with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg suffering a similar issue.
Russell too had issues, struggling with steering and vibrations at Maggotts and Becketts.
Shortly after the halfway mark, Leclerc went second quickest on the softs, with a 1m29.418s, as the Ferrari pair led the session on the softs ahead of the Red Bull pair running hards in third and fourth.
Though Leclerc improved again to a 1m29.280s, he was unable to hold off the Red Bulls, with Verstappen taking the lead with a 1m28.836s on his first attempt on the softer tyre, 0.4s up.
Perez slotted into second with a 1m29.048s, finishing the session 0.4s off his team-mate.
Fernando Alonso finished fourth for Aston Martin at the team's home race, with Leclerc fifth and Ocon sixth.
Sainz, who took his maiden F1 win at Silverstone last year, finished seventh, ahead of home hero Lando Norris (McLaren).
Stroll was ninth, with Oscar Piastri in tenth before suffering a late hydraulic issue in his McLaren.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|1'28.600
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|22
|1'29.048
|0.448
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|1'29.089
|0.489
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|1'29.268
|0.668
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|1'29.280
|0.680
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|1'29.319
|0.719
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|1'29.357
|0.757
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|1'29.441
|0.841
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|1'29.471
|0.871
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|16
|1'29.658
|1.058
|11
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|1'29.691
|1.091
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|1'29.768
|1.168
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|1'29.828
|1.228
|14
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|1'29.874
|1.274
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|22
|1'30.090
|1.490
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|28
|1'30.092
|1.492
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|1'30.124
|1.524
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|1'30.321
|1.721
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|1'30.385
|1.785
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|1'30.591
|1.991
|View full results
How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?
F1 chiefs say 2026 rules fears prompted by old data
Latest news
F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain
F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.