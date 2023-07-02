Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen dominated the race, although Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did lead for a few laps during the pitstop cycle, on his way to finishing second, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who drove from 15th to third after his disastrous qualifying.

UPDATE: After the race, Aston Martin Racing protested the results and the FIA issued a new classification with extra penalties for drivers who had exceeded track limits.

UPDATED: 2023 F1 Austrian GP results

Cla  Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 1:25'33.607  
2 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 1:25'38.762 5.155
3 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 1:25'50.795 17.188
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 71 1:25'59.934 26.327
5 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 1:26'03.924 30.317
6 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 71 1:26'04.984 31.377
    10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
7 63  George Russell Mercedes 71 1:26'22.010 48.403
8 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 1:26'22.803 49.196
    10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
9 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 1:26'32.650 59.043
10 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 71 1:26'41.274 1'07.667
    10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
11 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 71 1:26'53.374 1'19.767
    10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
12 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 70 1:25'58.240 1 lap /24.633
13 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 70 1:26'04.991 1 lap /31.384
    5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
14 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 70 1:26'15.747 1 lap /42.140
    5+10+5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
15 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 70 1:26'16.384 1 lap /42.777
16 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 70 1:26'20.176 1 lap /46.569
17 21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 70 1:26'23.310 1 lap /49.703
    5-second penalty for forcing Kevin Magnussen off the track
5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
18 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 70 1:26'30.260 1 lap /56.653
    5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
19 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 70 1:26'33.480 1 lap /59.873
    10+5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
 
(19) 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 12 16'24.575 Power Unit

How the 2023 F1 Austrian GP unfolded

Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Leclerc challenged Verstappen at Turn 3 and Turn 4 but was repelled each time. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to fourth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).

A safety car was required by the end of the opening lap, to clear debris from a Turn 1 clash, while Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who lost a chunk of his front wing – went off at Turn 4.

Sainz challenged Leclerc for second but was instructed to hold station by Ferrari as the pair fell 5s behind Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas ground to a halt on lap 14, causing a virtual safety car. The top three were already past the pit entrance, so Hamilton and Norris dived in for fresh tyres along with the rest of the field – apart from Fernando Alonso, who started on hard-compound tyres, his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and Perez.

The Ferraris pitted a lap later, while Verstappen stayed out, with Sainz the big loser as he dropped from third to sixth through this phase and he chastised his strategist. Sainz passed Norris on lap 17, and then Hamilton two laps later, who’d also got a 5s penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sainz also passed Perez to regain his third place but was over 6s behind Leclerc at this point.

Verstappen pitted for hard tyres on lap 25, handing the top two spots to Leclerc and Sainz. He just needed a lap to deal with Sainz (who got a 5s track limits penalty) and then set off after Leclerc, who had broken Max’s consecutive laps-led streak since Miami.

Norris got ahead of a brake-troubled Hamilton for fourth on lap 29, but suffered a slow pitstop 13 laps later. But that was offset by Hamilton having to serve his 5s penalty during his stop a lap later.

Verstappen passed Leclerc for the lead on lap 35 at Turn 3 and pulled well clear of the Ferraris.

Perez, who started from 15th after a disastrous sequences of lap deletions for track limits, worked his way up to fifth place. Sainz briefly dropped behind Norris after serving his 5s penalty at his final pitstop but drove around the outside of him at Turn 4 after rejoining.

Verstappen had the luxury of making a second pitstop with 21 laps to go, rejoining 13s clear of Leclerc, who was well ahead of Sainz and Norris.

On fresher tyres, Perez chased down Norris and passed him at Turn 4 on lap 57 and then battled hard with Sainz for third. He finally made the move stick at the third attempt at Turn 4 on lap 62. But Leclerc was 13s up the road, which sealed his second place.

Verstappen had enough advantage to pit yet again for soft tyres with two laps to go, to ensure he took fastest lap. He won by 5s, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Stroll.

2023 F1 Austrian GP fastest laps

Cla  Nº  Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap   km/h 
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'07.012   71 231.970
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'08.111 1.099 52 228.227
18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'08.463 1.451 57 227.054
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'08.739 1.727 48 226.142
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'08.820 1.808 51 225.876
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'08.880 1.868 50 225.679
10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'09.046 2.034 48 225.136
14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'09.108 2.096 54 224.934
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'09.160 2.148 48 224.765
10  63  George Russell Mercedes 1'09.283 2.271 49 224.366
11  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'09.560 2.548 53 223.473
12  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'09.611 2.599 45 223.309
13  22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.620 2.608 45 223.280
14  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.786 2.774 46 222.749
15  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'09.797 2.785 50 222.714
16  21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.852 2.840 46 222.539
17  81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'09.862 2.850 46 222.507
18  77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.940 2.928 49 222.259
19  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.176 3.164 37 221.511
20  27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.066 4.054 7 218.737

2023 F1 Austrian GP laps led

Cla Nº  Driver   Car / Engine   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 61
2 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10
