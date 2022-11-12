Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: Verstappen pass was "on the limit" in Brazilian GP sprint Next / Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint

Esteban Ocon claims he had no idea during Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race that he and teammate Fernando Alonso had clashed for a second time on the straight.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint
Listen to this article

The Alpine pair brushed with each other early on the opening lap on the exit of Turn 4, but the more serious incident came just before they crossed the start/finish line as Alonso damaged his front wing on his teammate's car.

Alonso was forced to come into the pits for a new front wing, and criticised his teammate over the radio. The Spaniard eventually finished 15th, passing Ocon who fell to 18th with damage to his sidepod after their opening lap brush.

However, Ocon said he had been unaware of the pit straight incident.

"I had no idea this happened," Ocon told media straight after the race. "I got told now. Yeah, I don't know how that's possible."

Ocon has been summoned by the race stewards at Interlagos for a potential breach of the rules over what happened.

While Alonso was unhappy about both opening lap moments, Ocon did not share the view that he had done anything wrong.

"That's his opinion, my opinion is different," he said. "I was in the front, so the one fighting is not me really. I was trying to attack the McLaren into [Turn] 4.

"I guess it's a race and we are trying to get the most out of everything, but today has been costly."

UPDATE: After the race the FIA stewards gave Alonso a five-second penalty, which drops him back to 18th on the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, while he also collects two penalty points on his FIA superlicence, taking him to six for the last 12 months.

While Alonso was outspoken about Ocon on the team radio during the sprint race, he had calmed down after the event.

Reflecting on the incident, the Spaniard said the most annoying thing about it was that it cost him the opportunity to score some decent points.

"Far from ideal when, on a sprint race, you touch on the first lap, because the race is too short to really overcome the deficit of the pitstop," he said.

"Even though the car was great today, the pace, it was too short the race to recover.

"Just thinking of the positives, we're starting P15 tomorrow, we have a good chance to score big points because the car was surprisingly fast today."

Asked by Motorsport.com if the Ocon clash was similar circumstances to his accident with Lance Stroll in Austin, Alonso replied: "I don't know. I didn't see the TV properly so I don't know how it went.

"But I was sad that we didn't score points today, because at least my car was very fast.

"On his side it was a little bit slower all weekend. But on my side we lost an opportunity. But not everything is lost, because tomorrow with a long race hopefully we can recover."

Ocon's car caught fire in parc ferme after damage to the sidepod caused from their first lap contact at Turn 4

Ocon's car caught fire in parc ferme after damage to the sidepod caused from their first lap contact at Turn 4

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The sidepod damage that Ocon picked up in the Turn 4 incident may have contributed to his car catching fire in parc ferme after the race.

"The sidepod is completely open," admitted Ocon. "I don't know how it didn't fly [off].

"The car was on fire as well, so I hope at the end there was no more damage."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Verstappen pass was "on the limit" in Brazilian GP sprint
Previous article

Sainz: Verstappen pass was "on the limit" in Brazilian GP sprint
Next article

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Alpine: Alonso F1 engine failures are "luck of the draw"
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso F1 engine failures are "luck of the draw"

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Formula 1

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown Bahrain
WEC

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Latest news

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar WeatherTech Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success
Super GT Super GT

Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success

After two seasons of winning at Suzuka and struggling elsewhere, being able to win just about anywhere, and on any tyre, was key to the success of Nissan in the Z's first year of SUPER GT competition.

Waters samples wild open-wheeler
Supercars Supercars

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Supercars star Cam Waters sampled a wild Australian-made open-wheeler a Winton last weekend.

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has received a three-place grid drop for Formula 1's season finale in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.