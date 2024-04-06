2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen will start ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Japanese Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'28.197
|237.028
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.066
1'28.263
|236.851
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.292
1'28.489
|236.246
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.485
1'28.682
|235.732
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.489
1'28.686
|235.721
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.563
1'28.760
|235.525
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.569
1'28.766
|235.509
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.589
1'28.786
|235.456
|9
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.811
1'29.008
|234.868
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.216
1'29.413
|233.804
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.275
1'29.472
|233.650
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.297
1'29.494
|233.593
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.396
1'29.593
|233.335
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.517
1'29.714
|233.020
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.619
1'29.816
|232.755
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.827
1'30.024
|232.218
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.922
1'30.119
|231.973
|18
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.934
1'30.131
|231.942
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.942
1'30.139
|231.921
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.946
1'30.143
|231.911
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen zipped around in 1m28.866s, four tenths quicker than Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Perez and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), and over half a second faster than everyone else.
Falling at the first hurdle were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Japanese GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
1'28.866
|235.244
|2
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.388
1'29.254
|0.388
|234.221
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
+0.437
1'29.303
|0.049
|234.092
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.472
1'29.338
|0.035
|234.001
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.559
1'29.425
|0.087
|233.773
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+0.647
1'29.513
|0.088
|233.543
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|
+0.670
1'29.536
|0.023
|233.483
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.736
1'29.602
|0.066
|233.311
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.795
1'29.661
|0.059
|233.158
|10
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.861
1'29.727
|0.066
|232.986
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.909
1'29.775
|0.048
|232.862
|12
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.933
1'29.799
|0.024
|232.799
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|
+0.945
1'29.811
|0.012
|232.768
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.955
1'29.821
|0.010
|232.742
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.097
1'29.963
|0.142
|232.375
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.158
1'30.024
|0.061
|232.218
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|
+1.253
1'30.119
|0.095
|231.973
|18
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|
+1.265
1'30.131
|0.012
|231.942
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.273
1'30.139
|0.008
|231.921
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+1.277
1'30.143
|0.004
|231.911
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen unleashed 1m28.740s, 0.012s faster than Perez’s 1m28.752s. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was best of the rest this time, 0.147s off the pace.
Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).
Japanese GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
1'28.740
|235.578
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
+0.012
1'28.752
|0.012
|235.546
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.147
1'28.887
|0.135
|235.188
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.200
1'28.940
|0.053
|235.048
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.342
1'29.082
|0.142
|234.673
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+0.359
1'29.099
|0.017
|234.628
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.400
1'29.140
|0.041
|234.520
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.408
1'29.148
|0.008
|234.499
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+0.456
1'29.196
|0.048
|234.373
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.677
1'29.417
|0.221
|233.794
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.732
1'29.472
|0.055
|233.650
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.754
1'29.494
|0.022
|233.593
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.853
1'29.593
|0.099
|233.335
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.974
1'29.714
|0.121
|233.020
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|
+1.076
1'29.816
|0.102
|232.755
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen produced 1m28.240s, 0.249s ahead of Norris and 0.365s clear of Perez.
On the final runs, Perez improved to 1m28.263s, briefly getting within 0.023s of pole, until Verstappen went even faster with 1m28.197s, putting him 0.066s ahead.
Norris qualified third, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Alonso, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Hamilton, Leclerc, George Russell (Mercedes) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB).
Japanese GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
1'28.197
|237.028
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.066
1'28.263
|0.066
|236.851
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.292
1'28.489
|0.226
|236.246
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.485
1'28.682
|0.193
|235.732
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.489
1'28.686
|0.004
|235.721
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.563
1'28.760
|0.074
|235.525
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.569
1'28.766
|0.006
|235.509
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+0.589
1'28.786
|0.020
|235.456
|9
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.811
1'29.008
|0.222
|234.868
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+1.216
1'29.413
|0.405
|233.804
