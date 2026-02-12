Skip to main content

Testing report
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

Leclerc set the fastest lap of the Bahrain test so far on Thursday morning

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc topped the second morning of Formula 1’s opening Bahrain pre-season test, as Mercedes and Red Bull were hit by reliability trouble alongside Cadillac.

About an hour and 15 minutes into the session, Leclerc drove Ferrari’s SF-26 to a 1m34.273s, which is four tenths faster than McLaren’s Lando Norris achieved on Wednesday.

Norris’ own 1m34.669s benchmark was set on medium tyres, however, while Leclerc turned to softs throughout this morning’s session. The Briton came second – again on mediums – with a 1m34.784s.

Every other car was at least 2.4s off the pace, which obviously isn’t representative of the pecking order but isn’t unrelated to the gremlins encountered by two favourites.

Read Also:

Red Bull completed a single lap at the very end of the morning session, with the team understood to have found a hydraulic leak on the chassis during the car build yesterday. Isack Hadjar was supposed to run through the whole day, so the French sophomore will hope for a chance to catch up later.

At Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli managed just three laps before encountering a power unit issue that ruled him out of the remainder of the morning session. George Russell was supposed to take over for the afternoon.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cadillac’s Sergio Perez caused a red flag on his first out-lap for an unspecified reason, but after the car was retrieved it swiftly joined the fray again.

Perez went on to complete 42 laps, with a personal reference of 1m38.653s, which was slower than anyone but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in 1m38.960s.

Alpine was best of the rest with Pierre Gasly lapping in 1m36.723s, leading Oliver Bearman (Haas), Alexander Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls).

A Virtual Safety Car and red flag simulation was performed at the end of the session.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 2 morning results

P DRIVER TEAM time GAP LAPS
1 Monaco Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.273   62
2 United Kingdom Norris McLaren

1:34.784

+0.511

 64
3 France Gasly Alpine

1:36.723

+2.450

 61
4 United Kingdom Bearman Haas

1:37.025

+2.752

 55
5 Thailand Albon Williams

1:37.229

 +2.956 62
6 Germany Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.266 +2.993

47
7 New Zealand Lawson Racing Bulls 1:38.017 +3.744 50
8 Mexico Perez Cadillac 1:38.653 +4.380

42
9 Spain Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.960 +4.687

55
10 Italy Antonelli Mercedes - -

3
11 France Hadjar Red Bull - -

1

Photos from Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 2

Alexander Albon, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Keanu Reeves

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Jak Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 2, in photos
