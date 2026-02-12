Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes-AMG influence on NLS date switch to open door for Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff has confirmed that it was Mercedes-AMG that pushed to change the dates of the preparation races for the Nürburgring 24 Hours to accommodate Max Verstappen due to the influence the four-time Formula 1 champion has on the series' viewership.

After making his GT3 debut, and winning, in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) in 2025, Verstappen has been eager to continue with his endurance racing efforts alongside F1. The Dutchman confirmed in October that his 2026 GT3 schedule would also depend on the complexity of the 2026 F1 regulations.

"[Next year] depends on a lot of things to be honest. It depends on F1 first of all, I'm suspecting that with the rules next year it's going to be very complicated to start with, some unknowns anyway," he said.

"It probably will be a little bit more hectic than the end of a regulation where things are a bit more straightforward. Plus, there's also the programme of the GT3 team, which car we are going to race next year and stuff like that, so a lot of things that still have to come together before I can really plan it well in advance for just my drivers already in the team, plus myself.

"We want to be back there, I just don't know at the moment how many races I can do next year, but if there is an opportunity and I feel good about it, plus whatever is happening in F1, then for sure."

It was confirmed in January that the date had been changed for the preparation races for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Wolff has now confirmed Mercedes' influence over this decision.

"It wasn't me personally," he told the media in Bahrain. "It was AMG together with the NLS organisers. I mean, it's an obvious benefit for all the participants and for the series.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I don't know the figures I heard, I can't remember them, but between a normal NLS round, we have 100 times more spectators on YouTube with Max participating than otherwise. You know the numbers? It was like 10,000 to 750,000 or something crazy, you need to read it up.



"So it's a no-brainer to change it, and I think it's great for the 24 hours, for the fans to have Max there, and obviously driving a Mercedes is something we enjoy."