Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 is back at Zandvoort for the first time since 1985. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc leading a 1-2 for the Italian brand ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. 

Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon was an impressive third for Alpine, while Valtteri Bottas finished fourth in the Mercedes as teammate Lewis Hamilton could complete only three laps due to engine issues.

Home hero Max Verstappen was classified fifth but insisted the results weren't representative of Red Bull's true pace.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Zandvoort circuit. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Dutch Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.500  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.597 0.097
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.601 0.101
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.623 0.123
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'11.738 0.238
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.158 0.658
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'12.231 0.731
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'12.359 0.859
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'12.431 0.931
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'12.515 1.015
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.679 1.179
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'12.907 1.407
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'13.053 1.553
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'13.081 1.581
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'13.181 1.681
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'13.328 1.828
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'13.516 2.016
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'13.847 2.347
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'15.984 4.484
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri    
View full results

Dutch Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.902  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.056 0.154
3 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.074 0.172
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'11.132 0.230
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.264 0.362
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.280 0.378
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.462 0.560
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.488 0.586
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'11.678 0.776
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'11.713 0.811
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.911 1.009
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.946 1.044
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.096 1.194
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'12.136 1.234
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.157 1.255
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'12.206 1.304
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'12.607 1.705
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'12.610 1.708
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'12.835 1.933
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'12.855 1.953
View full results
Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Vettel: F1 needs more corners like Zandvoort's banking

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

Verstappen insists Zandvoort F1 practice pace not representative

