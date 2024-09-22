All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Commentary
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

On a day where his midfield-at-best RB looked like a handful to drive, Ricciardo’s late-race speed run felt like a doff of the cap from the former Driver’s World Championship contender.

Michael Banovsky
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in the Paddock

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the 60th lap of this weekend's Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo did something he hasn't done in a long time: set the fastest lap of a race. It was the 17th of his career, but his first since 2021, back when he was racing alongside Lando Norris with McLaren.

Coincidentally, Ricciardo stole the fastest-lap honor from race winner Norris this time out, despite no chance at scoring the singular point it offers or changing the race outcome for himself or RB.

As McLaren principal Andrea Stella gently insinuated after the race in calling Ricciardo's literally point-less lap "peculiar," a conspiracy-minded F1 fan might see some Red Bull machinations at play in the decision to set the Aussie driver loose. But when Ricciardo stopped in the pitlane with only three laps remaining, languishing in 18th place, and swapped on a set of softs, the moment also read like a sendoff for a complicated, beloved driver.

Rumors about Ricciardo's imminent demise — at RB, and as a driver in Formula 1 — reached a fever pitch in advance of the Singapore GP. It's assumed that at some point, possibly imminently, Liam Lawson will be named as his replacement. Quantifying why the team would make a move doesn't require a math degree: the gap between Ricciardo's qualifying pace and lap times compared to his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's seems clear enough.

Other margins — of expectations between driver, team, and fans — are much harder to calculate for eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo. His career arc thus far has spanned the gamut: phenom to title contender; frustrated star to outcast to comeback hopeful. He was the face of Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" era and global explosion.

In his prime, Ricciardo fought for race wins and delivered indelible moments while gamely acting as a vulnerable, smiling, shoey-slurping face of the sport as it surged into a broader cultural awareness. He's also pinned his last two years on a return to form with RB that hasn't materialized.

And yet, for about four and a half minutes on Sunday in Singapore, Ricciardo took back the spotlight. On lap 60 he picked up a set of softs and ripped off a time that will sit in a history book somewhere, listed under Norris' third-ever grand prix win. Ricciardo's lap, at 1'34.486, was nearly a half-second faster than the then-standing fastest lap set by Norris. It's an apples-to-oranges comparison, certainly, given Norris never touched softs — nor did second-place finisher Max Verstappen, whose fastest was nearly 1.5 seconds slower than Ricciardo's. But Ricciardo's certainly carried its own weight.

After the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo answered the media with a solemn tone.

"I'm obviously prepared for it," Ricciardo told reporters who asked if he was being dropped by RB before the United States Grand Prix. 

"I put my best foot forward. Let's say maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what's been 13 or so years and I'm proud," he said to Sky Sports F1

In the official post-race recap sent to media, even RB team principal Laurent Mekies hinted at this being the checkered flag for Ricciardo: "Given this may have been Daniel's last race, we wanted to give him the chance to savor it and go out with the fastest lap."

Wherever your fandom lies, it's hard not to see Ricciardo's scoring the fastest lap of a race — on a day where his midfield-at-best RB looked like a handful to drive — as a doff of the cap from the former Driver's World Championship contender. He took home one more accolade, and left his mark on the race in rubber.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
Next article F1 drivers set for private talks over response to Verstappen swearing controversy

Top Comments

Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB
More from
RB
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established

IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established

Prime

Discover prime content
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global